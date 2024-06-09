"Alexander Zverev can get away with everything, it's scary" - Fans infuriated as German grabs umpire by the arm during French Open final controversy

Alexander Zverev grabbing the umpire during a controversial line-call argument at the 2024 French Open final didn't sit well with the fans. The issue arose when Carlos Alcaraz hit a serve that was initially called out, but overruled by the umpire.

Zverev and Alcaraz played each other for the La Coupe de Mousquetaires in the summit clash. The Spaniard prevailed 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 in over four hours to win his maiden Roland Garros title.

During the fifth set on Alcaraz's second serve, he was 15-40 down at 2-1 when he hit a serve that was initially called out which would have helped Zverev restore parity. However, the umpire overruled the decision giving Alcaraz another opportunity. The German was taken aback and got into an argument with the umpire and touched him in the heat of the moment.

Trending

It was later shown that the ball was actually out and Zverev was correct.

Interestingly, a similar incident occurred during the 27-year-old's third-round match against Tallon Greikspoor when he touched Marijana Veljovic during an argument.

Expand Tweet

Fans didn't take too kindly to Alexander Zverev's behavior and took to X to react to it. One of the fans wondered how Zverev was getting away with everything:

"This shouldn't even be a thing but he can truly get away with everything it's scary"

Expand Tweet

Another fan quipped how Zverev was a 'handsy guy' alluding to the domestic abuse charges leveled by his ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea. The trial recently ended with an off-court settlement between both the parties.

"He’s a handsy guy"

Expand Tweet

Here are some other fan reactions to Alexander Zverev's unprofessional behavior:

"I would be so scared if he touched me, even in public and on record" a fan said.

"He can’t help touching people without their consent" a fan quipped.

Some other fans defended the German as they felt the umpire's decision proved costly for him.

"When the umpire potentially just cost him a GS title I don’t blame him" a fan mentioned.

"it was out. maybe some fucking electronic line calling" a fan remarked.

"Maybe they should do their job better then" a fan said.

"You’re already a Hall of Famer; you already achieved so much, and you’re only 21 years old" - Alexander Zverev to Carlos Alcaraz

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz

During the trophy presentation, Alexander Zverev showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz. He extolled the Spaniard for having already achieved a Hall-of-Fame career despite being only 21 years old and said that this was not going to be his last French Open title.

"Congratulations, Carlos. Third Grand Slam, 21 years old; it’s incredible. You won three different ones – it’s an amazing career already. You’re already a Hall of Famer; you already achieved so much, and you’re only 21 years old. So, incredible player. And yeah, not the last time you’re going to win this," Zverev said.

The German also congratulated the Spaniard's team and said that he was happy with what they achieved.

"To your team, well done. I wish I could say otherwise, but too good today. All of you guys are unbelievably nice guys and I know you for many, many years. I’m happy for you guys – not today, but generally I’m very happy for you," Zverev quipped.

Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will head to the grass swing next before heading back to Paris for the Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback