Alexander Zverev's trial ends: German settles domestic abuse case with ex-girlfriend with no admission of guilt ahead of French Open SF

Alexander Zverev’s domestic abuse trial was discontinued on Friday, June 7. The German reached an out-of-court agreement with his ex-girlfriend, Brenda Patea, who had leveled accusations of bodily harm.

Patea, the mother of Zverev’s three-year-old daughter, had alleged that the tennis player had pushed her against the wall and strangled her with both hands during a heated argument dated May 20, 2020. In that regard, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office issued a penal order against Zverev in October 2023, and imposed a €450,000 fine – a decision he later appealed.

The trial began at Berlin’s Tiegarten District Court on Friday, May 31, with Zverev’s defense requesting for the proceedings to be held behind closed doors the same day, citing privacy concerns. Further proceedings were carried out without an audience, in accordance with the request and with support from Patea’s lawyer.

During the trial, the World No. 4’s defense, led by criminal lawyer Alfred Dierlamm, called Brenda Patea’s accusations “contradictory in relation to the evidence.” Zverev maintained his innocence throughout the trial, which reached its conclusion on Friday.

Patea, according to Berlin criminal courts spokeswoman Inga Wahlen, was no longer interested in pursuing the prosecution. The two parties agreed on an out-of-court settlement with the aim of peacefully resolving the matter for the welfare of their daughter.

"Alexander Zverev agreed to this dismissal through his defense attorney solely to shorten the proceedings - above all in the interest of their child. Alexander Zverev is still considered innocent. The dismissal does not constitute a finding of guilt or an admission of guilt. The legal presumption of innocence remains unaffected," Zverev’s lawyers wrote in a press release, according to Bild.de.

The 27-year-old has reportedly been handed a €200,000 fine for the dismissal of the trial, with €150,000 set to go to the state treasury and €50,000 to be used for funding charitable organizations, which is the norm in such cases.

Alexander Zverev continues French Open 2024 campaign amid domestic abuse trial

Alexander Zverev, who was not required to attend the domestic abuse trial in person, has continued his progress at the 2024 French Open. The German is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title, having fallen short at the 2020 US Open against Dominic Thiem.

Zverev has punched his ticket to the semifinals, with victories over 14-time champion Rafael Nadal, David Goffin, Tallon Griekspoor, Holger Rune, and Alex de Minaur. This is his fourth consecutive final-four appearance at French Open.

For a spot in Sunday’s final, he faces two-time runner-up Casper Ruud on Friday, June 7 -- a repeat of last year’s semifinal.