"Everything is going great" - Alexander Zverev remains unfazed about domestic abuse trial, rubbishes any threat to his French Open participation

Alexander Zverev has shed light on his relaxed mindset regarding his ongoing domestic abuse trial in Berlin, Germany. The World No. 4 rubbished any suggestions that the trial may have jeopardized his participation in the 2024 French Open.

Zverev is through to the semifinals of Roland Garros for the fourth consecutive year. The German edged past 11th seed Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4 in two hours and 59 minutes, taking a strong stride forward in his quest for his maiden Grand Slam title.

However, the 27-year-old's success at the claycourt Major has been marred by the looming shadow of his domestic abuse trial, which is underway in Berlin, Germany.

Trending

Last year, Alexander Zverev's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, Brenda Patea, accused him of causing her "bodily harm" during their relationship. After being handed a €450,000 fine by a Berlin prosecutor's office, the criminal trial against the World No. 4 began on May 31.

On the opening day of the trial, Patea testified that the German had pushed her against a wall and choked her, causing injuries to her throat. However, Zverev's legal team denounced her accusations as "unfounded" and requested that the proceedings continue without a public audience to protect the World No. 4's privacy. The judge granted this request after Patea's team acquiesced.

Amid all this, Alexander Zverev insisted that he was not distracted by the proceedings at all. In his post-match press conference after defeating Alex de Minaur, the German disclosed that his participation in the French Open was never under threat due to the domestic abuse trial.

He also expressed satisfaction with the trial's progress, emphasizing that everything is "going great" from his perspective.

"No, they made it very clear to me from the beginning that I wouldn't have to be there. I think everything is going in the right direction. Everything is going great on my part, from my point of view. There's not much more to say," Alexander Zverev said (via Punto de Break).

When asked whether he had held any concerns about the tennis authorities barring him from the claycourt Major due to the trial, Zverev shut down the notion, firmly asserting that "there's no reason" for them to do so.

"No. Why? There's no reason," he said.

"As long as the trial isn't finished, Alexander Zverev is considered innocent" - Director Amelie Mauresmo on German's French Open participation

Alexander Zverev

Despite Alexander Zverev asserting that there's no reason for him to be barred from the French Open, questions were raised about the tournament's decision to allow his participation amid his domestic abuse trial.

However, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo clarified that, until a verdict is reached in the trial, the German is considered innocent and, as such, could not be excluded from the draw.

"So far, our policy is that, as long as the trial isn't finished and there isn't a decision, he's considered innocent and so that's why he's allowed to be part of the draw. And as far as the trial is concerned, we're not gonna comment on anything because the trial is happening so we're going to respect that," Mauresmo said.

With no obstacles preventing his participation, Alexander Zverev will continue his French Open campaign against Casper Ruud in the semifinals. Ruud received a free ticket to the last four after Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the tournament due to a knee injury.

Although Zverev and Ruud stand level at 2-2 in their head-to-head record, the Norwegian claimed a dominant 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 win in their most recent encounter in the 2023 Roland Garros quarterfinals.