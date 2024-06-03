On the second day of Alexander Zverev's domestic abuse trial in Berlin, the testimony of his accuser, ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, was moved behind closed doors after the World No. 4's lawyers had expressed concerns about privacy.

On Day 1, Friday, Patea's accusations of bodily harm caused to her by Zverev were referred to as "unfounded" by the German's legal team. In the allegations that came on light, Patea had revealed that he had pushed her against the wall after an argument and injured her throat, even making it difficult for her to swallow afterward.

As per DW News journalist Jonathan Crane, Zverev and his team had requested the judge on the first day to have the proceedings be conducted without a public audience in order to maintain his privacy. Patea's team also accepted the request, allowing for the judge to give the green light to the request despite the fact that Alexander Zverev is a person in the public eye.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to other reports from Germany (Bild), the trial was adjourned for the day after Brenda Patea went home with a fever.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that the former World No. 2 was previously issued with a penalty order for nearly €500,000 by the Berlin prosecutor's office in the case. Regardless, Zverev has not been stopped from playing on the ATP Tour, and is currently in action at the French Open, where he has reached the fourth round.

Alexander Zverev also continues to maintain his innocence in the matter, dismissing claims that he was even remotely distracted or worried about the trial.

"At the end of the day, I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth as well. I have to be certain that, you know, I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," he said after beating Rafael Nadal in the first round at Roland Garros.

"Everything else is out of my hands. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure… There's absolutely no chance I am," he added.

With French Open making it clear Alexander Zverev will not be removed from tournament amid domestic abuse trial, German locks horns with Holger Rune in 4R

2024 French Open - Day 7: Alexander Zverev

Up next, Alexander Zverev will take on Holger Rune in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open. In the third round, the German survived a close five-setter against Tallon Griekspoor, while Rune took down Jozef Kovalik.

While Zverev's presence at Roland Garros in the middle of his domestic trial has been criticized by many, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo has made it clear that no action will be taken to remove him from the draw until the court gives its verdict.

"Our policy is that, as long as the trial isn't finished and there isn't a decision, he's considered innocent and so that's why he's allowed to be part of the draw. And as far as the trial is concerned, we're not gonna comment on anything because the trial is happening so we're going to respect that," Mauresmo said.