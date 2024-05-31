Alexander Zverev domestic abuse trial update: German's legal team moves to hold trial behind closed doors amid privacy concerns

Alexander Zverev’s domestic abuse trial began on Friday, May 31, at Berlin’s Tiegarten District court. The German was absent as he continues his campaign at the 2024 French Open. According to reports, after the tennis player’s legal representatives addressed the physical assault allegations leveled by his ex-girlfriend, the trial was adjourned.

Alexander Zverev was accused of “bodily harm” by Brenda Patea, the mother of his three-year-old daughter. The incident in question occurred at an Airbnb apartment in Berlin in May 2020. As per the allegations, which were made public in July 2023, Zverev pushed his ex-girlfriend against the wall and strangled her following a heated dispute.

In October 2023, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office issued a penalty order with regard to Patea’s claims, and Zverev was also handed a €450,000 fine. The tennis player, who has maintained his innocence, appealed the ruling, leading to the ongoing trial.

According to DW journalist Johanthan Crane, the defense team, led by criminal defense lawyer Alfred Dierlamm, presented the arguments, calling Brenda Patea’s accusations “unfounded” and “contradictory” to the evidence that's yet to be disclosed.

After presenting the document, Alexander Zverev’s team reportedly requested for the trial to be held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of his and his ex-girlfriend’s young daughter. Patea’s lawyer, too, supported the request, but the judge is yet to make a decision in that regard.

It should be noted that before Brenda Patea’s allegations came to light, Zverev was also accused of domestic abuse by another ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharypova.

What Alexander Zverev said about his domestic abuse trial at French Open 2024: "I do believe l'm not going to lose"

During his pre-tournament press conference at the French Open, Alexander Zverev was asked whether he was distracted by the trial. In response, the German said:

"Not at all (on my mind). Because at the end of the day, I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth as well. I have to be certain that, you know, I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that."

The former World No. 2 doubled down on his innocence:

"Everything else is out of my hands. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure. There's absolutely no chance I am. So that's why I can play calmly, and I think my results have been showing it,” he said.

At the French Open, Alexander Zverev is through to the third round with victories over David Goffin and 14-time champion Rafeal Nadal. He has set up a meeting with Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor for a spot in the fourth round.