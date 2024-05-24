Alexander Zverev has dismissed concerns that he might be distracted during his 2024 French Open first-round clash against Rafael Nadal in light of his upcoming domestic abuse court trial in Berlin. The German asserted that the trial is not at all in his mind as he continues to maintain his innocence amid the allegations.

Zverev was accused of domestic violence by ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea last year, of causing her "bodily harm" when they were in a relationship. After being fined €450,000 by the Berlin prosecutor's office, it was announced that a criminal trial will take place against the former World No. 2 starting May 31.

At his press conference ahead of Roland Garros, Alexander Zverev was asked if he had to appear in court in person for the case, to which he answered in the negative. When asked if it was weighing on his mind, the 27-year-old dismissed the suggestion as well, saying that he believes in the German judicial system.

Zverev reiterated his innocence in the matter, adding that he fully believed that there was no chance he could lose the procedure against his ex-girlfriend. The fourth seed also emphasized that his peace of mind can be seen in the way he has been playing recently, as shown in his title run at the Italian Open last week.

"Not at all (on my mind). Because at the end of the day, I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth as well. I have to be certain that, you know, I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," Alexander Zverev said.

"Everything else is out of my hands. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure… There's absolutely no chance I am. So that's why I can play calmly, and I think my results have been showing it. Winning Rome is a big title, as well, and obviously being here and if it would be on my mind I wouldn't be playing the way l am," he added.

Alexander Zverev has previously hinted that his ex-girlfriend made domestic abuse allegations for financial reasons

When probed at the Australian Open earlier about his domestic abuse trial, Alexander Zverev hinted that his ex-girlfriend filed the case against him for financial reasons.

"I have said it before: Anyone who has a semi-decent IQ level understands what's going on. I hope that most of you guys do. I'm fine with it," Zverev said.

However, it has already been dismissed by Brenda Patea, who made it clear that she has made no such claims against the German.

At the 2024 French Open, Alexander Zverev will attempt to win his first Grand Slam title. Novak Djokovic is the defending champion and is in the same half of the draw as the former World No. 2.

