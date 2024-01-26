Alexander Zverev suffered a semifinal exit at the 2024 Australian Open, losing to Daniil Medvedev in a five-set marathon on Friday.

Despite his impressive run in Melbourne this fortnight, it has been his off-court life that has caught the media attention. For those unaware, it came to light before the start of the tournament that the German will have to appear in criminal court in Berlin in May this year to contest the allegations of domestic abuse levied on him.

Ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of Zverev's daughter, accused the World No. 6 of domestic violence last year. After initial investigation, and a hefty fine to boot, the Berlin criminal court finally ruled that a trial will take place to determine Zverev's professed innocence in the matter.

At the Australian Open, Alexander Zverev was asked numerous times about the turn of events, only for the German to either shut down questions or reply curtly. Other players were also asked about their thoughts on the matter, with most responding with diplomatic answers and claims of ignorance about the situation.

After his defeat at the hands of Medvedev, a match where Zverev held a 2-0 lead before losing 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-7(5), 3-6, the 26-year-old was asked once again about the developments in Germany. When one journalist wondered if it was difficult to concentrate at the tournament because of the drama surrounding him, Zverev answered in the negative.

In fact, Alexander Zverev reiterated that anyone with a "semi-decent IQ level" will understand what was really happening.

"No, because I have said it before: Anyone who has a semi-decent IQ level understands what's going on. I hope that most of you guys do. I'm fine with it," Alexander Zverev said.

It was very similar to the statement he made last year concerning the allegations, then hinting that Patea was doing it for financial reasons. It should be noted that Patea has already dismissed such claims with a public statement.

Alexander Zverev also dismisses being bothered by Daniil Medvedev interrupting play in fourth set

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

During the loss, there was a moment of drama in the fourth set, when Alexander Zverev was annoyed after Medvedev interrupted play to check one of the calls made by the Electronic Live Call system.

However, at his press conference, Zverev said that he was not bothered too much by the moment, seeing as it did not affect the result of that particular game.

"From what I remember, it was 6-5 in the fourth set, and I think I held that game quite easily, so, no. In that case, no. It didn't bother me much. I mean, I held quite easily afterwards. But yeah, it is what it is," Alexander Zverev said.