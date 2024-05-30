"Alexander Zverev chokes when it really counts" - Serena Williams' ex-coach says she doesn't think German will win French Open 2024 

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has said that Alexander Zverev will not win the 2024 French Open. The German is seeking his maiden Major at Roland-Garros this year.

Zverev's campaign in Paris started with a hard-fought victory over 14-time champion Rafael Nadal, in what was arguably one of the most interesting first-round matches in the 2024 edition. They went toe-to-toe, with the German ultimately coming out on top with a score of 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The match has been the talk of the town, with Stubbs also discussing it on the latest episode of her 'Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast'. She and former tennis pro Sam Querrey talked about how Nadal appeared to be at his best in this match since his comeback from injuries and kept fighting even though he knew he wasn't the favorite.

"Rafael Nadal played so well, dude was up a break, serving for the second set. He was up a break in the third. I thought it was the best tennis without question that I have seen him play since his comeback from all these horrible injuries in the last couple of years," Stubbs said (at 3:00).

"I think there was a part of him during the match, 'Wait, I still got something in me. I know I don't quite enough yet to be one of the favorites to win the French Open. I mean [Alexander] Zverev just won the tournament in Rome. He probably is,'" she added.

Stubbs, who coached the legendary Serena Williams during her last professional tournament at the 2022 US Open, claimed that Alexander Zverev won't be able to win the title. She expressed her belief that the German tends to "choke" in finals.

"I already said that. I think he [Zverev] can get to the final but I don't think he is gonna win cause he chokes when it really counts," the Australian said (at 3:25).

"Today is not my moment, it's Rafael Nadal's" - Alexander Zverev after defeating Spaniard in French Open 1R

Rafael Nadal (L) and Alexander Zverev

During his on-court interview after defeating Rafael Nadal in the first round of the 2024 French Open, Alexander Zverev struggled to find words and expressed how it was an "honor" for him to play against the 'King of Clay' on his best surface, not once, but twice.

"To be honest, I don't know what to say," Zverev said. "First of all, thank you Rafa. From all of the tennis world, it's such a great honour. I have watched Rafa play all my childhood and I was lucky enough to play him when I turned professional."

The German, who is set to face David Goffin in the second round on May 30, added:

"I was lucky enough to play him [Nadal] twice on this beautiful court. I don't know what to say. Today is not my moment, it's Rafa's moment. So,I am not going to speak much."

Nadal and Zverev faced each other in the 2022 edition of Roland-Garros, where the German showcased his best tennis against the Spaniard in the semifinal, but had to withdraw owing to an ankle injury.