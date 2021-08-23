Alexander Zverev after Cincinnati Masters win: "Federer, Nadal & Djokovic have a lot more than me, but I'm happy with how the week went"

Alexander Zverev confirmed his status as one of the top contenders for next week's US Open by winning the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Sunday. The 24-year-old put on a dominating display at the Lindner Family Tennis Center to defeat Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 in just under an hour.

Having won the Olympic singles gold in Tokyo earlier this month, Zverev has now extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches. The Cincinnati win also marks his fifth Masters 1000 title, making him the leader among active players after Novak Djokovic (36), Rafael Nadal (36), Roger Federer (28) and Andy Murray (14).

But during his post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev admitted he has a long way to go before he can match the Big 3. Zverev claimed that Federer, Djokovic and Nadal are still the players to beat at the Majors, and that the three of them will be competing for titles once again when they return to the tour.

"Well, but they have a lot more than me," Zverev said when asked what it means to him to be the Masters titles leader after the Big 3 and Murray. "We have to also say that. They're great players. I think the three of them are the greatest of all time. Obviously they are not finished yet. They are all going to still be playing tennis. I think they are going to be competing for the biggest titles, as well."

Zverev went on to assert that he was pleased with his performance during the week, but that he was already looking forward to the upcoming events on the calendar.

"I'm very happy with how the week went," Zverev said. "I'm extremely happy with how my tennis went. But I also have to focus and look forward to next few weeks, as well."

Novak Djokovic sat out the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters, but he goes into the US Open with a chance of becoming the first male player since 1969 to win all four Majors in the same year. On the other hand, Roger Federer (knee) and Rafael Nadal (foot) have both announced they will not return to the tour this year due to injuries.

The absence of Federer and Nadal coupled with Djokovic's underwhelming campaign at the Tokyo Olympics has provided hope to players such as Zverev still looking for their first Grand Slam title. The German, however, acknowledged that Djokovic remains the favorite for the last Major of the year.

"The US Open is a week that everybody is looking forward to," Zverev said. "I think Novak will be back. He's obviously going to be the favorite, as well. But I think other guys are going to be in great shape. I'm looking forward to the week. Let's see how it goes. But there is still one week to go. I still have a lot of work ahead of me. I have to find my rhythm in New York, as well, and, I'm looking forward to the US Open."

"It's going to be interesting to see who will do what in the next few years" - Alexander Zverev on his generation challeneging the Big 3

Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev

Tennis fans and pundits have long been waiting for a group of players to step up and challenge the hegemony of the Big 3 in men's tennis. With Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas - all aged 25-and-under and ranked inside the top 7 - reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati, many believe this quartet will be leading the tour in the future.

But during his presser, Zverev refused to jump to any conclusions himself.

"We have to see," the 24-year-old said. "The other guys are still there, right? Novak is still World No. 1. Let's not forget that. Rafa is still top 10, as well. They are still there. I think after the injury comeback, they're going to come back even stronger. But we'll see."

Zverev went on to add that the sport is in sound health given that there are a bunch of youngsters competing at the same time as the proven veterans, with nobody sure of who will dominate in the future.

"I think tennis is in a good spot because the other guys are still there," the German said. "Novak is still at top of his game, but the young guys all look quite strong. It's going to be interesting to see who will do what in the next few years."

Edited by Musab Abid