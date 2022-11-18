Alexander Zverev congratulates Nico Hulkenberg on his return to Formula 1 with Haas in 2023

Alexander Zverev took to Instagram on Thursday to congratulate his compatriot Nico Hulkenberg on his return to full-time racing for the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While Hulkenberg quit Formula 1 at the end of the 2019 season, he made five starts (as a replacement) for Racing Point and Aston Martin teams, most notably taking Sebastian Vettel's place in the first two races this season.

For the 2023 racing season, Hulkenberg will be racing for Haas as a full-time driver and took to social media to reflect on his return, stating that he felt like he had never left the sport.

"Very happy to move into a full-time drive with Haas F1 team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! There is work to do and I cannot wait to join the competition again!" Hulkenberg wrote.

Zverev shared his post along with a few emojis, showing his support for Nico Hulkenberg.

Among others, Alexander Zverev to lock horns with Novak Djokovic at World Tennis League

Alexander Zverev will take on Novak Djokovic at the World Tennis League in Dubai.

Alexander Zverev is set to face Novak Djokovic in the World Tennis League as part of his comeback journey after a long injury spell.

Before collapsing in agony during his semifinal match versus Rafael Nadal at the French Open earlier this year—which ended up being his final match of the season—the former World No. 2 was in some of the greatest form of his life. The injury has forced the German to be on the sidelines ever since.

However, Zverev is set to compete in two exhibition competitions before the start of the 2023 season. He will take part in the Diriyah Tennis Cup before moving to Dubai for the World Tennis League, where he is scheduled to face Djokovic.

From December 19 to 24, there will be 18 players competing in a round-robin format. Players will compete against one another in ties that include a men's singles match, a women's singles match, and a mixed doubles match. Players were divided into four teams of four -- Falcons, Eagles, Kites, and Hawks.

The mixed-gender team event is a brand-new addition to the tennis calendar. The tournament will see elite WTA players, including World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, as well as elite ATP players like Zverev, Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios compete.

The tournament's opening day offers a competitive schedule, pitting Swiatek against Caroline Garcia and Felix Auger-Aliassime against Kyrgios. Zverev, meanwhile, will play against Djokovic on day two of the competition. After the round-robin stage, the top two teams will compete in the final on Christmas Eve.

