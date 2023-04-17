Alexander Zverev has continued his feud with Daniil Medvedev, stating that he has never utilized an unfair advantage in his professional career, unlike the Russian.

Zverev and Medvedev squared off in the third round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday (April 13). The former let two match points slip in the deciding set, eventually losing the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7).

During the third set, Medvedev opted for an untimely bathroom break due to which his opponent was evidently displeased. Reflecting on the incident after the match, Zverev lashed out at Medvedev, calling him "one of the most unfair players."

"He is one of the most unfair players in the world. I take fairplay and sportsmanship very seriously. He does not. He takes a toilet-break when it’s not possible anymore," Zverev said as per Sky.

During a press conference ahead of the BMW Open, Zverev defended his remarks, claiming that he has never taken an unnecessary medical timeout in his career.

"He [Daniil Medvedev] said that I'm not the one who should say something like that. I think I'm someone who can say something like that because I've never used a bathroom break to my advantage in my life," he stated. "I have never taken an unneccessary medical timeout in any way."

Zverev added:

"I win and lose with tennis. I'm someone who is very proud of that. Ofcourse, I break a racket sometimes, I also had such issues. But I think I'm someone who wins and loses with tennis."

Alexander Zverev says Daniil Medvedev is "very welcome" to talk to him

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Alexander Zverev at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

During the presser, Alexander Zverev stated that people should form their own opinion about the match, and Daniil Medvedev in general. He added that he was open to talking with the Russian tennis player.

"About the match and him in general, about our previous matches, I think people should make up their own minds and that's all I can say about that. If he [Medvedev] wants to talk to me, he is very welcome to talk to me, I have no problem with that," Zverev asserted. "But I think people should form their own opinion. That's it."

Alexander Zverev will kick off his campaign at the BMW Open on Wednesday, April 19.

