Alexander Zverev defends Novak Djokovic with strongly-worded response to bold question about Serb's French Open chances

Alexander Zverev recently gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's motivational struggles this year. The German believes that the Serb still has the prowess to win a Major tournament despite his withdrawal from the Italian Open having cast doubts about his level.

Zverev is defending his 2024 title crown at Foro Italico this week and has given a good account of himself thus far, reaching the fourth round of the 1000-level event in convincing fashion. Speaking to the media after his third-round win over Lithuania's Vilius Gaubas in Rome on Sunday (May 11), the second seed spoke on a wide variety of topics, including his good friend Novak Djokovic's French Open-winning chances.

The German was asked whether the former World No. 1 still has what it takes to win the French Open. Alexander Zverev noted that the latter has lofty standards as far as his results are concerned, and that he remains "one of the most dangerous players in the world" despite his recent consistency issues.

"Maybe he didn't play up to his standard or his liking, but who does sometimes. If you're not winning the tournament, if you're a top guy and you're not winning the tournament, you always go home a little bit pissed and a little bit upset. I still believe once he finds his game, he's still one of the most dangerous players in the world. There's no question about his ability at all."

Zverev, meanwhile, will face 13th-seeded Arthur Fils for a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Italian Open on Tuesday (May 13).

Novak Djokovic to play Geneva Open ahead of 25th Major title campaign at Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic is currently on a 3-match losing streak | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic accepted a wildcard entry into the 2025 Geneva Open earlier this week in a bid to fine-tune his preparations for the French Open later this month. The former World No. 1 competed at the ATP 250 tournament last year as well, going out in the semifinals to the Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in three sets.

While the 37-year-old has yet to win a title this year, he has enjoyed a respectable season on the men's tour with a semifinal run at the Australian Open and a runner-up finish at the Miami Open. He will be hopeful of securing his 25th Major title in Paris, which will put him clear as the sole record-holder for most singles Grand Slam triumphs in tennis history.

