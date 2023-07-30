Alexander Zverev could not contain his emotions as he emerged victorious in front of his home crowd at the 2023 Hamburg European Open.

On Sunday, July 30, Zverev took on Laslo Djere in the final of the ATP 500 in Hamburg. This was the German’s first final since his 2022 Madrid Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, after which his season came to an abrupt end following a horrific ankle injury at the French Open.

Djere presented Zverev with a tough challenge throughout the match. The first set was a neck-and-neck battle between the two. The Hamburg native faced four break points on his service game at 4-4 but managed to save them all to take a 5-4 lead. He showcased exemplary defensive skills as he earned a consequential break on a crafty lob in the 12th game to take the lead in the match.

Zverev made his move early in the second set and rushed to a 4-1 lead. He, however, made a few costly errors in the seventh game and soon lost the advantage. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old broke his opponent right back to gain a 5-3 lead. He successfully served for the championship thereafter, with the final score reading 7-5, 6-3.

The German, who had his father and his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla in the stands, dropped to the floor in tears as he soaked in the hard-fought victory on his home ground.

"It's almost like a first again" – Alexander Zverev on winning his first title after French Open injury

Alexander Zverev is the 2023 Hamburg European Open champion

Alexander Zverev clinched his 20th career title at the ATP 500 Hamburg European Open, and his 7th on clay. It was also his maiden title in his hometown.

The win was extra special for the former World No. 2, who had not lifted a title since his November 2021 ATP Finals triumph. Zverev reflected on the significance of the occasion during his post-match interview.

“This is my home; this is where I grew up; this is where I started playing tennis. It was incredible for me; incredibly emotional. I can’t describe in words. I’m just super happy right now,” he said.

Zverev was also contesting the final after four failed semifinal attempts this year in Dubai, Geneva, Halle, and at the French Open. The 2020 US Open runner-up confessed that the triumph, although his 20th, felt like his first again.

“It’s almost like a first again. Because it’s been such a long time, as you said. I’m just super happy right now,” he added.

Zverev, who briefly dropped outside the World’s top 25 earlier this year, will now assume his position as the World No. 16 come Monday. He has also risen to the ninth position in the ATP live race to the Finals.

The former Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open champion, who has no points to defend for the remainder of the season, will fancy his chances of rising even further in the ranks at the upcoming Masters 1000 events in the build-up to the US Open.