"Alexander Zverev should be getting a fine" - Bizarre details revealed by tennis insider as German storms out of stadium after Acapulco upset

Alexander Zverev recently walked off the stadium despite committing to a press conference after his match at the Mexican Open. The German athlete is currently ranked No. 2 in the ATP 500 men's singles.

Zverev competed against Learner Tien on January 26 in the second round of the Mexican Open at the ATP 500 Acapulco stadium. The latter dominated the match and earned an impressive victory against the World No. 2 in ATP 500 to advance to the quarterfinal round, 6-3, 6-4.

Following this match, Zverev seemingly couldn't take the loss in an ideal way and walked out of the stadium despite being informed of a press conference. He sat in his car and rode away while his opponent was still on the court. Highlighting this, tennis insider Ben Rothenberg took to his X handle, stating that the German should be fined for this action. He wrote:

"He was announced pre-match for a win-or-lose press conference but instead walked straight out of the ATP 500 Acapulco stadium and into a car to ride away into the night, while Tien was still on court."

Ahead of competing at the Mexican Open, Alexander Zverev competed at the Mexican Open, where he reached the quarterfinal round. However, in this round, he could topple Francisco Comesana, who won the match with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev made his feelings known about calling himself 'not good enough' after the Australian Open defeat

Alexander Zverev commenced his 2025 tennis season by competing at the Australian Open, where he bested several top-notch athletes to reach the finals. However, he couldn't overpower Jannik Sinner in the last round, who claimed the title by winning the tournament 6-3, 7-6(7), 6-3. Following this heartbreaking loss, the German stated he was 'not good enough' for Grand Slams in the post-match conference.

However, a few days later, the player showcased regret over his self-criticism during his conversation with Tennis.com. He revealed that he was very disappointed with how the finals went down, and now he regretted what he said about himself. Along with this, he appreciated Sinner for his performance and said that he deserved that victory.

"I was mentally extremely down and so I was very disappointed with the final and how [it] went. Now looking back at it, I regret what I said. I regret saying that after Grand Slam final that I'm maybe not good enough. Because at the end of the day, the final was not good enough. He was much, much better than me. Jannik fully deserved to win, and he was the much better player than me," Alexander Zverev said.

The 2025 Australian Open would have been Alexander Zverev's first Grand Slam title. Along with all the aforementioned tournaments, the player also competed at the Argentina Open, where he faced an early loss in the second round of the tournament.

