Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia go on a basketball date as they finally arrive in Miami after sad Indian Wells result

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla recently attended a basketball game in Miami following his brief appearance at the Indian Wells Masters. Zverev and Thomalla enjoyed a match between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida, which ended with the Celtics emerging victorious with a score of 103-91.

The German recently competed at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters where he was the top seed. In the singles event, he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and suffered a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4) defeat to Tallon Griekspoor.

The World No. 2 also participated in the doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California alongside Marcelo Melo. The duo faced the second-seeded pair of Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten in the first round and were defeated with a score of 2-6, 3-6. After concluding his run at Indian Wells, Alexander Zverev arrived in Miami. His girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla recently took to social media to share a picture of the German standing at the basketball arena at the Kaseya Center.

"First things first 🏀 , Miami, Florida," Thomalla captioned her Instagram story.

Screen grab of Sophia Thomalla's Insragram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Prior to his appearance at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Alexander Zverev had competed in the South American swing, participating in tournaments such as the Argentina Open, Rio Open, and the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Alexander Zverev scheduled to compete at Miami Open 2025

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev is expected to participate next in the 2025 Miami Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 19 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Apart from Zverev, players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz among others are also expected to compete at the tournament.

In 2024, Zverev entered the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida as the fourth seed and kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match, and followed it up by victories over 31st seed Christopher Eubanks 7-6(4), 6-3 and 15th seed Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the World No.2 overcame Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-5. However, his run at the tournament came to an end in the semifinals when he lost to 11th seed and eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 7-6(4), 4-6.

Alexander Zverev's best performance at the Miami Open came in 2018 when he finished as the runner-up. He was seeded fourth in the tournament and began his campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. He defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5), 28th seed David Ferrer 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, and 17th seed Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-4 in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively

In the quarterfinals, Zverev overcame 29th seed Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4 and then registered a 7-6(4), 6-2 win over 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals. In the final, he missed out on claiming the title, and finished as the runner-up after losing 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4 to 14th seed John Isner.

