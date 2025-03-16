  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Alexander Zverev
  • Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia go on a basketball date as they finally arrive in Miami after sad Indian Wells result

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia go on a basketball date as they finally arrive in Miami after sad Indian Wells result

By Sreeja Banik
Modified Mar 16, 2025 09:31 GMT
Alexander Zverev (L) with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]
Alexander Zverev (L) with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla (R) [Image Source: Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla recently attended a basketball game in Miami following his brief appearance at the Indian Wells Masters. Zverev and Thomalla enjoyed a match between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at the Kaseya Center on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida, which ended with the Celtics emerging victorious with a score of 103-91.

Ad

The German recently competed at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters where he was the top seed. In the singles event, he began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye and suffered a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(4) defeat to Tallon Griekspoor.

The World No. 2 also participated in the doubles event at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in California alongside Marcelo Melo. The duo faced the second-seeded pair of Harri Heliövaara and Henry Patten in the first round and were defeated with a score of 2-6, 3-6. After concluding his run at Indian Wells, Alexander Zverev arrived in Miami. His girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla recently took to social media to share a picture of the German standing at the basketball arena at the Kaseya Center.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"First things first 🏀 , Miami, Florida," Thomalla captioned her Instagram story.
Screen grab of Sophia Thomalla&#039;s Insragram story [Image Source: Instagram]
Screen grab of Sophia Thomalla's Insragram story [Image Source: Instagram]

Prior to his appearance at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, Alexander Zverev had competed in the South American swing, participating in tournaments such as the Argentina Open, Rio Open, and the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

Ad

Alexander Zverev scheduled to compete at Miami Open 2025

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]
Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Alexander Zverev is expected to participate next in the 2025 Miami Open, which is scheduled to take place from March 19 to March 30, 2025, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Apart from Zverev, players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz among others are also expected to compete at the tournament.

Ad

In 2024, Zverev entered the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida as the fourth seed and kicked off his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 in his opening match, and followed it up by victories over 31st seed Christopher Eubanks 7-6(4), 6-3 and 15th seed Karen Khachanov 6-1, 6-4 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, the World No.2 overcame Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 7-5. However, his run at the tournament came to an end in the semifinals when he lost to 11th seed and eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 7-6(4), 4-6.

Ad

Alexander Zverev's best performance at the Miami Open came in 2018 when he finished as the runner-up. He was seeded fourth in the tournament and began his campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. He defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(5), 28th seed David Ferrer 2-6, 6-2, 6-4, and 17th seed Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-4 in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively

In the quarterfinals, Zverev overcame 29th seed Borna Coric 6-4, 6-4 and then registered a 7-6(4), 6-2 win over 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the semifinals. In the final, he missed out on claiming the title, and finished as the runner-up after losing 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4 to 14th seed John Isner.

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neelabhra Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी