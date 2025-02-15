Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia show their love for each other on Valentine's Day with a romantic beachside memory

Alexander Zverev often expresses his love for Sophia Thomalla online. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the German reciprocated her heartfelt wishes with a loving response, celebrating their relationship.

Ad

Sophia Thomalla, a renowned German actress, model, and television personality, began her career at 18. The 35-year-old had her breakthrough role in the ARD crime series Commissario Laurenti, portraying the daughter of Barbara Rudnik and Henry Hübchen. She has been dating Zverev since 2021.

The German actress is a strong supporter of her boyfriend and was by his side during his impressive Australian Open campaign this year, where he reached the final. The couple recently celebrated their love on Valentine’s Day, on February 14. Zverev reposted a picture from Thomalla’s Instagram story, capturing them basking in the sun and strolling along the beach.

Ad

Trending

"Happy Valentines Day," it read.

Check out the story below:

Alexander Zverev's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexzverev123)

Top seed Alexander Zverev entered the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires and secured his first tour-level win in the Argentine capital on February 13. The 27-year-old defeated Serbia’s Dušan Lajović in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. As mentioned earlier, Thomalla accompanied the World No. 2 at the Argentina Open and showed her support after his opening-round victory.

Ad

Alexander Zverev faced a shocking exit at the Argentina Open after falling to Francisco Cerundolo in the QF

Alexander Zverev at 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - Image Source: Getty

Although Alexander Zverev was widely regarded as the top favorite to win the ATP 250 event in Buenos Aires, he failed to meet his full potential. The German endured a shocking defeat at the hands of home favorite and fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Ad

Due to the windy conditions, Cerúndolo found himself trailing by a set and a break as the World No. 2 took control of the match, convincingly winning the first set 6-3. Undeterred by the deficit, the Argentine fought back with resilience. Despite trailing 1-2, he rediscovered his rhythm, breaking Zverev twice and reeling off four consecutive games, making the home crowd hopeful. Cerúndolo claimed the second set 6-3 and maintained his momentum against Zverev, charging towards a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 triumph in two hours and 12 minutes.

Ad

The 26-year-old fended off five of the seven break points, and won 71% (62/87) of his first-serve points, delivering a stunning upset against the 2025 Australian Open finalist.

“To be able to beat him here in Buenos Aires, in my hometown, with my home crowd, my family, my people and my friends, it’s amazing – probably one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” he said post match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Cerundolo, who leads 2-0 in the head-to-head against Zverev, faces Pedro Martinez in the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback