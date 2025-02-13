Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia shows her support after German's impressive win to kick off Argentina Open campaign

Alexander Zverev secured his maiden tour-level victory at the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires on Wednesday (February 13), beating Serbia's Dusan Lajovic in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament. The German has been accompanied in his Latin American claycourt swing campaign by his long-time girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, who gave an update to her followers about her boyfriend's latest win.

Zverev has had a good start to his 2025 ATP Tour season. Seeded second at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old reached his third-career Major final but was thoroughly outclassed by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, losing 3-6, 6-7(4), 3-6.

Zverev will continue his bid for silverware in South America and has entered tournaments in Buenos Aires, Rio and Acapulco. Having received a first-round Bye at the Argentina Open, the World No. 2 was in good form as he downed the 81st-ranked Dusan Lajovic by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4.

The German took the first set in straightforward fashion before being broken in the second game of the following set. However, the top seed was able to break twice to get the win. He was then interviewed on-court, which was documented by his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla from their players' box.

The 27-year-old Zverev has been dating Thomalla, a German actress and TV host, since 2021. The couple's relationship has blossomed greatly over the years. Thomalla, eight years older than Zverev, has been photographed supporting the latter multiple times at ATP tournaments.

Alexander Zverev to face local favorite Francisco Cerundolo for a place in Argentina Open SFs

Alexander Zverev will next face the Argentinian fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Argentina Open on Friday (February 14). The German will have his work cut out during this encounter since he trails Cerundolo by a margin of 0-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour.

The two players met in the Round of 16 of the Madrid Masters last year. The Argentine came out on top by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4. The 26-year-old also finished runner-up at the 2021 edition of the Argentina Open, reaching the title match as a qualifier.

Zverev, meanwhile, is also scheduled to play at the 2025 Rio Open, an ATP 500 tournament on clay that begins next week. He will then travel to Acapulco for the Mexican Open towards the end of the month.

