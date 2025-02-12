Alexander Zverev and his girlfriend Sophia beam with joy in adorable selfie at Boca Juniors game ahead of his Argentina Open campaign

Alexander Zverev recently touched down in Buenos Aires for the 2025 Argentina Open, accompanied by his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla. The couple took some time to enjoy the local sports scene, cheering on the Boca Juniors during their football game.

Zverev was most recently in action at the Australian Open, where he reached his third Grand Slam final before falling short against top seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner. The World No. 2's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, supported him throughout his campaign in Melbourne and shared a loving message after his runner-up finish.

Alexander Zverev has since made the journey to Buenos Aires for the Argentina Open. However, his arrival hit an unexpected snag when a bizarre luggage mishap at the airport ended in his bags mistakenly being sent over 8,500 miles away to the Maldives.

Trending

The World No. 2 put the inconvenience out of his mind to visit the La Bombonera stadium with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla, witnessing the Boca Juniors claim an impressive 2-0 win over Independiente Rivadavia. The couple appeared to be in high spirits during their fun outing, with Thomalla capturing their joy in a cheerful selfie.

Sophia Thomalla's Instagram stories

Zverev also documented the electrifying atmosphere at the game, emphasizing that it was nothing like he had ever experienced before.

"Football in Argentina is in a different league ⚽️🇦🇷 Never experienced such an atmosphere before ⚡️🏟️⚡️ @bocajrs," Zverev captioned his Instagram post.

Alexander Zverev will enjoy his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla's support as he takes on Dusan Lajovic in Argentina Open 2R

Alexander Zverev with his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev will enjoy the support of his girlfriend Sophia Thomalla as he commences his campaign at the 2025 Argentina Open. Following a first-round bye, the top seed will square off against Dusan Lajovic in his tournament opener, following the Serb's 7-6(8), 7-5 win over Robert Carballes Baena.

Zverev will enter the contest with a perfect 4-0 winning record against Lajovic, including a 6-3, 7-6(5) victory in their most recent meeting at the 2021 Paris Masters. If the World No. 2 extends his dominance over the Serb, he will face the winner of the clash between Argentine brothers, Francisco Cerundolo and Juan Manuel Cerundolo, in the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev will likely come up against Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals as he looks to win his first title of the season at the ATP 250 event. Following his campaign in Buenos Aires, the German will head to Acapulco for the Mexican Open, scheduled to commence on February 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback