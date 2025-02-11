"I am not allowed to go back to Germany" - Alexander Zverev jokes about being banned after Davis Cup blunder

Alexander Zverev hilariously joked that he would not be permitted to return to Germany after providing an incorrect answer to a fun Davis Cup trivia question. The World No. 2 is currently in Buenos Aires, preparing to get his 2025 Argentina Open campaign underway.

On Monday, February 10, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Argentina Open posted a video featuring Zverev answering a variety of 'Germany or Argentina' questions. The first question required the German to answer which of the two countries has more Davis Cup titles. Zverev picked Argentina.

"Germany has won it three times, I think. Three or four. Has Argentina won more? I would say Argentina," Zverev said.

However, at this point, a loud beep confirmed that Alexander Zverev's answer was wrong. Here, the three-time Grand Slam runner-up issued a hilarious response, saying:

"No? Germany? I'm not allowed to go back to Germany now."

Germany is a three-time winner of the prestigious Davis Cup, having won the men's international team tennis event in 1988, 1989, and 1993. However, the 1988 and 1989 Davis Cup title triumphs came at a time when the country's official name was still West Germany. Argentina won its only Davis Cup title in 2016, spearheaded by the likes of Juan Martin del Potro and Federico Delbonis.

Late last year, Zverev voiced his criticism of the current Davis Cup format.

When Alexander Zverev lambasted Davis Cup format while comparing it to the United Cup

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2023 Davis Cup Qualifiers (Source: Getty)

In a brutally honest take on how things have changed as far as the Davis Cup's format is concerned, Alexander Zverev told Tennis Magazin in December last year:

"As it is now, it is not a Davis Cup, it is an exhibition tournament. I love tennis. I am a very proud tennis player. Sure we all play for money, but money is not everything. I really love tennis with all my heart. For me, the Davis Cup is part of the tennis history."

The World No. 2 went on to compare the current format of the Davis Cup to that of the United Cup, an annual international mixed-team tennis event organized collectively by the ATP Tour and the WTA Tour.

"What is happening now has nothing to do with tennis history. It’s like a United Cup without points," Zverev added. (translated from German)

Zverev is set to get his 2025 Argentina Open campaign underway with a second-round match against Dusan Lajovic. The German is the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament and received a first-round bye.

