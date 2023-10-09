Alexander Zverev spent some downtime with girlfriend Sophia Thomalla in China after his shock defeat at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Zverev, who was the 2019 Shanghai Masters runner-up, returned to the city this year after the tournament’s four-year hiatus.

However, the German could not replicate his success as he went down against Russia’s Roman Safiullin in his opening match. Avenging his Chengdu Open final defeat from two weeks back, Safiullin earned a resounding 6-3, 6-1 victory over the former World No. 2.

Following the loss, Zverev has been enjoying the company of his girlfriend, the German model and presenter, Sophia Thomalla. The couple stayed back in China for a few days before heading to Tokyo for the upcoming ATP 500 tournament (October 16-22).

Thomalla, who previously hiked the Great Wall of China during Alexander Zverev’s Beijing campaign, recently shared highlights of their tourist activities with fans on social media.

The pair was seen exploring the ancient water town of Zhujiajiao, located in Shanghai’s Qingpu district.

Thomalla also captured Zverev strolling the market streets of the town.

Sophia Thomalla via Instagram stories

Sophia Thomalla via Instagram stories

Alexander Zverev, who has been in a relationship with Sophia Thomalla since 2021, also celebrated her birthday in China by wishing her on social media on October 6. He hilariously teased her various roles as a dog sitter, a panda mother, and his ‘physiotherapist.’

"Happy birthday to the multitalented physio, panda mom and dog sitter. Lack of career options was never a problem but I thought people should know the most important ones," the former US Open finalist jokingly said.

Alexander Zverev bids for a spot in the 2023 ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev won the 2021 ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev has had a tremendous 2023 season, having successfully recovered from the career-threatening ankle injury he suffered in the French Open semifinals against Rafael Nadal in 2022.

The German has won two titles so far this season: the ATP 500 in Hamburg and the ATP 250 in Chengdu. To add to his accolades, the World No. 10 also featured in the semifinals of the French Open and the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Zverev also reached the final 16 of the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells, Madrid and Rome and made the semifinals of the Cincinnati Masters. Thanks to his consistent results, the 26-year-old, who briefly dropped outside the World’s Top 25, has now re-entered the World’s Top 10.

Alexander Zverev, the two-time ATP Finals champion, is also in contention for the coveted spot in Turin this year. He is currently ranked 7th in the live race.

With four of the eight spots still up for grabs, the German will look to make a deep run at his upcoming tournaments: the ATP 500s in Tokyo and Vienna and the Masters 1000 in Paris.