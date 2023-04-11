Alexander Zverev praised Alexander Bublik as an 'extremely smart' player after registering his first win in three attempts against the Kazakh tennis star. Zverev, who was again pushed to the limit by Bublik, admitted that Bublik caught him off guard, joking that he felt like he "didn't know how to play tennis" half an hour into the match.

Zverev registered a comeback 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Bublik in the opening round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday. Earlier, Bublik had beaten Zverev in their first two meetings on tour, both on hard-courts.

Speaking after another challenging match against Bublik, Zverev explained how Bublik dominated proceedings against him in the early stages of the match. The German admitted that Bublik's smart brand of tennis has often troubled him.

"I think that tactically he plays extremely well," Alexander Zverev told Tennis Channel after the match. "I came out and he hit 28 drop shots in the first three games. After half an hour, I felt like I didn't know how to play tennis anymore.

"In my opinion, he's an extremely smart player and there's a reason why I hadn't won against him before today. I'm just happy with today's win," he added.

Zverev, who is playing in his first clay-court tournament since an unfortunate end to his 2022 French Open campaign, will face another tough test in the form of Roberto Bautista Agut in the next round.

"Clay court is still the most natural surface for me" - Alexander Zverev on his return to clay

Alexander Zverev competes at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Alexander Zverev feels that clay remains his most favored surface on the tour. Having said that, he also admitted that he will take longer to get used to clay courts this season due to lingering injury fears after he was forced to walk off the court on crutches at the end of his 2022 French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

"The clay court is still the most natural surface for me," Zverev stated. "Normally it takes me about 10 minutes to get used to the clay. This season it is going to take me longer because of what happened last year, which is still in the back of my mind somewhere."

Zverev found his movement to be his strongest suit in a tough three-set victory over Bublik on Tuesday.

"I feel like the moving part of my game was better today out of everything else because a lot of other things were not working really. I had to do it through moving, running, and grinding," the German added.

Zverev could renew his rivalry with Daniil Medvedev later this week as they could face off in the Round of 16 in Monte-Carlo.

