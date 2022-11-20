Alexander Zverev hits another roadblock ahead of planned comeback, tests positive for COVID-19 weeks before Saudi Arabia exhibition tournament

Alexander Zverev suffered a setback ahead of his comeback as he contracted COVID-19.

The German is on the entry list for the Diriyiah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, which will take place from December 8 to December 10. However, his participation might be in doubt after recent developments.

The 25-year-old was scheduled to appear on German TV show Wetten Dass but was forced to cancel after testing positive for the coronavirus just a few days back. Zverev said via a video greeting that he would've loved to be on the ZDF program but could not be present due to his illness.

"I would love to be with you, but unfortunately I tested positive four days ago. It's a shame, have fun," the German was quoted as saying by Eurosport Germany.

Zverev has not played a single match since suffering an ankle injury in his French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal. He was previously set to make his comeback during the Davis Cup Finals but suffered a bone injury.

Alexander Zverev set to compete in World Tennis League after Diriyiah Tennis Cup

Alexander Zverev at the Davis Cup Finals

Alexander Zverev is on the entry list for the Diriyiah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia alongside seven others, namely Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka, Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie

The German also announced his participation in the upcoming World Tennis League in Dubai earlier this month via a video that was shared by the exhibition tournament's Twitter page.

"I am very happy to be back on court, also excited to be finally start competing in December and be back in Dubai at the World Tennis League," Zverev said.

World Tennis League @wtltweets

Catch all the action live this December from 19 - 24 in Dubai's Coca Cola Arena!

We wish you a speedy recovery

#TheGreatestshowoncourt We are super excited to watch our very own Sascha Zverev play in the 1st ever season of the World Tennis League!Catch all the action live this December from 19 - 24 in Dubai's Coca Cola Arena!We wish you a speedy recovery @AlexZverev We are super excited to watch our very own Sascha Zverev play in the 1st ever season of the World Tennis League!Catch all the action live this December from 19 - 24 in Dubai's Coca Cola Arena!We wish you a speedy recovery @AlexZverev #TheGreatestshowoncourt https://t.co/5d2tWRSNSi

Zverev's older brother Mischa recently spoke to Eurosport about his training and stated that he needed a proper match against a top player to return to his previous level.

"Training sets at home without an audience are just something different. So you have to be on the pitch, against a top player, with ball boys and referees to feel the adrenaline again," Mischa said.

"He just needs a few matches before the big season. Since the great match against Nadal, he hasn't been able to play any games. That's why we signed up for a couple of exhibition tournaments," he added.

Alexander Zverev finished the 2022 season with 29 wins out of 39 matches, reaching the final of the Madrid Open and the semifinals of the French Open. His prolonged absence from the tour saw him fall out of the Top 10 of the ATP rankings and he is currently ranked No. 12.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes