Alexander Zverev ruled out for 'weeks or months' after new injury setback ahead of comeback at Davis Cup

Alexander Zverev has been hit by an unexpected setback on his comeback trail. The German player announced that he will miss the Davis Cup after suffering a 'bone injury' shortly before his scheduled comeback to tennis this week.

Zverev has been on the sidelines after suffering a severe ankle ligament injury in his semifinal clash against Rafael Nadal at the French Open. He had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair and returned moments later only to retire from the match just ahead of a second-set tiebreak.

The German suffered three tears and had to undergo surgery. He has been on the road to recovery over the last couple of months with rehabilitation and training on the practice court.

However, the new injury, causing him 'bone edema', is set to rule him out for "weeks or months, not days," according to tennis journalist Jannik Schneider. Zverev made the announcement during a pre-tournament press conference in Hamburg, the venue for Germany's Davis Cup ties against France, Australia, and Belgium.

"It causes me a lot of pain since yesterday," Alexander Zverev said on his new injury.

"It causes me a lot of pain since yesterday," Alexander Zverev said on his new injury.



He will not participate in this weeks Davis Cup. Probably practiced too much. Says he has a bone edema (checks already made) : "It causes me a lot of pain since yesterday"



Says he will be out "weeks or months not days"

The only good news for Zverev in this situation is that the bone injury has nothing to do with his ankle ligament injury, which he seems to be recovering well from.

While he will miss competing at the Davis Cup, Zverev will stay with the team in Hamburg this week and support them from the sidelines. The German player also expressed his disappointment at being forced to miss an opportunity to play for his country.

"To be part of the Davis Cup in my hometown Hamburg was my big goal, which motivated me again and again during the last weeks," Zverev said, according to Eurosport.

"The fact that this dream has now been shattered makes me incredibly sad. I tried everything to be here, but these new problems force me to withdraw. will still stay in Hamburg and support the team from the bench."

Has nothing to do with the injury from Paris, Zverev says. "It was a shock yesterday", captain Kohlmann said

Zverev is on the entry list for the ATP 250 event in Seoul and the ATP 500 tournament in Tokyo, but his recent injury woes might rule him out of action once again.

Alexander Zverev practices with 98-year-old man who is the oldest active tennis player

Davis Cup Hamburg - Press Conference

Alexander Zverev had a special moment this past weekend as he took to the tennis court with 98-year-old Leonid Stanislavskyi, who is the oldest active tennis player in the world. Stanislavskyi hails from Ukraine and has had a tough time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Stanislavskyi remained in his home in Ukraine weeks after the war began in his home country, but was eventually forced to flee and seek shelter elsewhere.

Stanislavskyi has been living in Lithuania since then and recently met Alexander Zverev and practiced with the German star.

The love of tennis has no age



Ahead of next week , a 98 year-old Ukranian who according to the Guinness Book of Records is the oldest active tennis player in the world



#DavisCup #byRakuten twitter.com/DTB_Tennis/sta… Deutscher Tennis Bund @DTB_Tennis Die Liebe zum Tennis kennt kein Alter



Alexander Zverev hatte heute einen ganz besonderen Trainingspartner. Zverev traf auf Leonid Stanislavskyi. Der Ukrainer ist 98 Jahre alt und damit laut Guiness-Buch der Rekorde der älteste aktive Tennisspieler der Welt. Die Liebe zum Tennis kennt kein AlterAlexander Zverev hatte heute einen ganz besonderen Trainingspartner. Zverev traf auf Leonid Stanislavskyi. Der Ukrainer ist 98 Jahre alt und damit laut Guiness-Buch der Rekorde der älteste aktive Tennisspieler der Welt. 💕Die Liebe zum Tennis kennt kein Alter 💕Alexander Zverev hatte heute einen ganz besonderen Trainingspartner. Zverev traf auf Leonid Stanislavskyi. Der Ukrainer ist 98 Jahre alt und damit laut Guiness-Buch der Rekorde der älteste aktive Tennisspieler der Welt. https://t.co/WPp8xiVN07 The love of tennis has no ageAhead of next week @AlexZverev had a very special training session with Leonid Stanislavskyi, a 98 year-old Ukranian who according to the Guinness Book of Records is the oldest active tennis player in the world 💚 The love of tennis has no age 💚Ahead of next week @AlexZverev had a very special training session with Leonid Stanislavskyi 🇺🇦, a 98 year-old Ukranian who according to the Guinness Book of Records is the oldest active tennis player in the world ⭐️#DavisCup #byRakuten twitter.com/DTB_Tennis/sta…

Alexander Zverev stated that it was a special moment to be able to play with Stanislavskyi and was glad to "see him have fun."

"It was so special to play with Leonid," Zverev said in an interview with the Davis Cup. "It shows that you can enjoy tennis at any age, and it was very enjoyable. After everything he has been through, I am happy that he came here, and it was lovely to see him have fun. That’s what our sport can do."

Edited by Keshav Gopalan