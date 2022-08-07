"Happy kid back at his favourite playground" - Alexander Zverev back in full training for the first time since French Open retirement

Alexander Zverev posted a video of himself practicing on a hard court, giving fans a significant update on his injury.

During his encounter against eventual champion Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, the German sustained a terrible injury. Zverev twisted his ankle late in the second set and had to be helped off Court Philippe-Chatrier in a wheelchair.

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding his participation in the 2022 US Open, the good news is that he is back on the practice court. He took to Instagram to post a video in which he can be seen practicing long backhands and forehands on the hard court while grunting.

"Happy kid back at his favorite playground," Zverev captioned the video.

Although Zverev has not confirmed his participation in the US Open or even in the Davis Cup for that matter, the video gives fans hope that the German's comeback might occur at the year's final Major, which gets underway from August 29 to September 11.

2020 marked the World No. 2's best performance in the hard-court Major, where he reached the final but eventually lost to Dominic Thiem, 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6).

Alexander Zverev launches a foundation to help people who suffer from diabetes

The Alexander Zverev Foundation, which will support children with diabetes and offer medication for those with the condition in poor nations, was launched on Saturday, according to an announcement made by Zverev.

He shared his organization's founding ideology on Instagram along with the fact that he suffers from diabetes himself.

"The 6th of August 2022 is a very special day for my family and I. Today, the Alexander Zverev Foundation has officially come to life, supporting children with type 1 diabetes and helping people prevent type 2 diabetes by living a healthy and active life," Zverev wrote.

"Our mission is to provide insulin and life-saving medicines to children in developing countries and those in need. As a type 1 diabetic myself, I want to encourage children with diabetes to never give up on their dreams no matter what others might say to you. 'The only limit is the one you set yourself'," he added.

