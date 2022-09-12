Alexander Zverev practices with the oldest active tennis player in the world ahead of Davis Cup 2022

Alexander Zverev injured his ankle earlier this year while competing in the 2022 French Open, forcing him to abandon his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal in the second set.

Zverev hasn't played since but confirmed that his comeback will take place in his hometown of Hamburg. The 25-year-old declared that he will compete in Germany's Davis Cup group-stage matches from September 13-18. He will join hands with Tim Puetz, Kevin Krawietz, Oscar Otte, and Jan-Lennard Struff.

Before swinging his racquet on the court once again, Alexander Zverev was spotted practicing with Leonid Stanislavskyi, who holds the record for being the oldest active tennis player in the world.

The official Davis Cup Twitter account retweeted a picture of Zverev and Stanislavskyi from their practice session and captioned it with:

"The love of tennis has no age. Ahead of next week @AlexZverev had a very special training session with Leonid Stanislavskyi, a 98 year-old Ukranian who according to the Guinness Book of Records is the oldest active tennis player in the world."

98-year-old Leonid Stanislavskyi has been playing amateur tennis for the last 60 years. The Ukrainian frequently competes in international championships for seniors.

"I am looking forward to getting back on court; to play in my hometown of Hamburg is very special" - Alexander Zverev ahead of his Davis Cup comeback

Alexander Zverev at a press conference in Hamburg

Alexander Zverev expressed his eagerness to return to the court and compete for his nation during a conversation with Davis Cup officials. He said that participating in his hometown of Hamburg would be extremely special and that he might not have done so if it had been some other tournament.

"To be honest, if it had been any other tournament then I would probably have still taken some further time off to get myself ready, but to play in my hometown of Hamburg is very special," Zverev said.

"For sure, I am looking forward to getting back on court and I am looking forward to playing for Germany in Hamburg. Like I say, if it was any other event then I might have given myself some more time, but I just want to be here and help the team," he added.

