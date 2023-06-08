Alexander Zverev has defiantly stated that he's not looking back on his injury nightmare from last year anymore.

Zverev progressed to the 2023 French Open semifinals with a win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Wednesday. At a venue where he celebrated his third consecutive semifinal appearance in Paris, the German experienced entirely different emotions 12 months ago.

In the semifinals of Roland Garros last year, Zverev faced the then-13-time French Open champion, Rafael Nadal. After over three hours of play, the second set was yet to be completed and it looked like Zverev could trouble the Spaniard on his favorite surface.

Nadal managed to save four set points in the first set and was leading 7-6(8), 6-6 when Zverev rolled his ankle and was taken off the court in a wheelchair. Subsequent tests revealed that the German had torn all three lateral ligaments in his right ankle and had to be sidelined for the next seven months.

At a press conference, Zverev spoke about the injury nightmare and how he's looking forward to what's in store now rather than focusing on the events from last year.

"I couldn't play for the first seven months of my injury. Then for the next three, four months I was still in pain, so I wasn't pain-free. I wasn't able to move the way I wanted to. But, I mean, sometimes it's also just reminding yourself of who you were and what kind of matches you have won in the past. I think that is important sometimes as well," he said.

"But, again, I think I'm at a stage now where I'm not thinking about the injury so much anymore. I'm not thinking about what happened. I'm just happy to be back where I was last year, and I have another chance. Hopefully, I can take it," the German added.

Zverev stated that it took longer than expected to be completely free of pain. He went on to explain that even after he became pain-free, it took time for him to get the confidence to play with freedom once again.

"Being pain-free. It took longer than expected. Still, beginning of the season, I mean, Australia I was playing on one leg still. Then I think until basically Indian Wells, Miami, I was still in pain at times," he disclosed.

"I was not able to practice normally," he added. "I was not able to do the things that I wanted. So regarding that, I think it was just getting through the process. Yeah, I mean, after that it also takes time to feel the confidence again in your leg to be sliding around the court, being able to move the way you were. But, again, I'm talking about the injury more than I'm thinking about it, you know. It's in the past now."

In quest for his maiden Major title, Alexander Zverev faces Casper Ruud in French Open semifinals

Casper Ruud at the 2023 French Open.

Alexander Zverev overcame the heavy-hitting Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the French Open quarterfinals on Wednesday. He needed three hours and 22 minutes to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

With the victory, Zverev's Roland Garros win-loss record now stands at 28-7. He is through to his sixth Grand Slam semifinal, where he will face Casper Ruud, who defeated Holger Rune 6-1, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Zverev and Ruud have met four times on the tour before. The German emerged victorious in the Cincinnati Masters and Paris Masters in 2021, while Ruud won at the Miami Masters last year. Their first career meeting came in Acapulco in 2021, where Zverev received a walkover from Ruud.

Zverev, who is looking to win his maiden Major, will face Ruud in the French Open semifinals on Friday.

