"Alexander Zverev is so insecure" - Fans slam 'arrogant' German over bold ranking reminder ahead of Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev reminded everyone about his World No. 3 status in the buildup to his campaign at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. However, the reminder backfired, as several tennis fans lambasted the German over his past failures in Grand Slam finals.

Zverev, a former No. 2, is widely regarded as one of the greatest men's tennis player to have never won a Major title. The German came close on three occasions, reaching the finals of the 2020 US Open, 2024 French Open, and 2025 Australian Open. On all three occasions though, he suffered heartbreaking losses.

Ahead of his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title success at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Alexander Zverev told reporters at a pre-tournament press conference:

"I had pretty good prep. Played a final (at the 2025 Boss Open), played a semi (at the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle), worked through those tournaments. I think people are forgetting I’m #3 in the world and #3 in the race. I feel like my form is coming back the last few weeks. I think I can play well here."

Many tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) though, perceived Alexander Zverev's take as one of 'arrogance' and 'insecurity'.

"Bro is so insecure. Who's this even directed at? Odds makers?," wrote one fan.

"He is really insecure, LMAO. If you’re number #3 then don’t lose to anyone other than #1 or #2 - then at least it’s technically not an upset and can be understood. But he keeps losing to random people and doesn’t even make a SF at slams consistently (a top 4 seed should be at least in semis right by his own logic?!)," another commented.

"Just no 3 in ranking...no one thinks Sascha (Zverev's nickname) is the 3rd best player in the world when it's for all the marbles in a major," another fan chimed in.

"People don’t forget those things you arrogant moron. They just know you are utterly useless in the biggest moments, that’s why nobody thinks you have any chance at all," one opined.

"Why does he have to reiterate that he is one of the best tennis players at EVERY SINGLE press conference? 🤔," questioned another.

"Just keep reminding us how great you are in case we keep forgetting 🙄," weighed in yet another fan.

Alexander Zverev to begin Wimbledon 2025 campaign with first-round clash against Arthur Rinderknech; German has never made it beyond the fourth round at SW19

Alexander Zverev (Source: Getty)

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech is Alexander Zverev's first-round opponent at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The match, scheduled to take place on the iconic Centre Court, will mark the maiden meeting between the pair. The No. 3 seeded German is the undisputed favorite on paper to emerge victorious.

Zverev's history at SW19 though, is not as great as his record at the other Majors. While the German has made the finals of all the other Grand Slams, he is yet to go beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Last year, he was well on his way to securing a quarterfinal berth for himself. However, his fourth-round opponent Taylor Fritz had other ideas, as the American stormed back from a two-set deficit to stun the German.

