According to Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic appears unstoppable even at the age of 36. His remarks came as the Serb secured his record-extending eighth year-end No. 1 rank after defeating Holger Rune in the 2023 ATP Finals on November 12.

The German began his campaign at the year-end championship in Turin, Italy, on a strong note, defeating World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in his first group-stage match. He came back from a set down to deny his 20-year-old opponent the win with a score of 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

Zverev then attended a press conference, where he was asked to comment on Novak Djokovic keeping his amazing form after all these years. He said that it is primarily because the 24-time Grand Slam champion takes good care of his body, which has contributed significantly to his longevity.

"I think he's a player that takes care of his body the best out of everybody. I think he goes through his rituals pretty much every single day. He takes care of himself, and that's his number one priority above everything else. I think he's done extremely well doing that over the last few years," he said.

The former US Open finalist also said that Djokovic doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon and that he may be in 'better shape' than he was ten years ago.

"I think he's 36 years old, but he hooks like he's 26, 27. He might be in even better shape than he was 10 years ago. It doesn't really even seem that he looks like he's going to stop," Alexander Zverev said.

Alexander Zverev: "After the injury last year, to be back in Turin is an achievement for me"

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2023 ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev underwent surgery to repair damaged ankle ligaments after suffering an injury during his 2022 French Open semifinal match against Rafael Nadal.

In view of that, the German stated that competing among the world's top eight players at the ATP Finals is a personal 'achievement' for him.

"As I said before, after the injury last year, my first season back, to be back with the top eight players, to be back in Turin, is an achievement for me itself in a way. But, of course, now that I'm here, I want to win matches. I'm happy with the start today," Alexander Zverev said.

Zverev's next group-round encounter will be against Daniil Medvedev on November 16. The duo have met 17 times on the tour so far, with the Russian holding a 10-7 head-to-head lead.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis