Alexander Zverev has been through a tough couple of years on the tennis court. Having torn the ligaments in his ankle during the 2022 French Open, he spent months away from the sport only to mount a comeback at the start of 2023.

The German, who returned to the sport in Australia earlier this year, has since reached another Slam semifinal, lifted a trophy, and returned to the top 10 in the world rankings.

Buoyed by his performances, Zverev says he feels much better about his prospects heading into the Australian Open than he did 12 months ago. He exited the 2023 Australian Open after a second-round loss to Michael Mmoh.

"Yeah, I mean, we're back to hopefully somewhat a normal mindset," Alexander Zverev said at a recent press conference. "I'm saying normal mindset because last year I came to Australian Open, and I openly said in all the press conferences, I'm not here to win the tournament, which is not the mindset I was going into tournaments usually."

Elaborating on his changed mindset, the German said he is past the trauma and will be gunning for the big titles including Grand Slams going forward.

"I'm past that now. I'm No. 7 in the world," the German said. "I won a few titles last year where I've beaten some great players, as well. I think I'm past that now hopefully."

"I can look forward to being a contender again. That's what I want to be. That's the position I want to put myself in. Yeah, that's the way it is. I'm looking forward to the big events this year," he added.

"Germany a better chance of winning" - Alexander Zverev ahead of United Cup

Angelique Kerber and Alexander Zverev at the 2024 United Cup.

Alexander Zverev also spoke about returning to the United Cup 2024 with renewed vigor, saying he was far from his 100% last year and hence could not deliver the expected results.

"I think generally the situation is different this year," Alexander Zverev said. "Last year I'm coming back after a very serious injury. I was telling myself that I'm healthy, but I wasn't."

"I think it was very clear once I stepped on the court, I was very far away from actually being 100% and being healthy," he added.

Germany finished third in their 2023 United Cup group. The German also spoke highly of a returning Angelique Kerber, saying the former World No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion’s presence in the team automatically bolsters their chances of winning.

"I think this is where Angie can help the team a lot as well. I think she's healthy. When you're healthy, I think you find your level quicker. But, yeah, give Germany a better chance of competing and better chance of winning, as well," the German said.

Germany will open their United Cup campaign against Italy on Saturday. Zverev is scheduled to take on Lorenzo Sonego in the men’s singles on Saturday (30 December).