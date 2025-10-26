"Alexander Zverev about to lose 1R and blame Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans react to Spaniard's assessment of new courts at Paris Masters

Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke up about the new courts in place at the Paris Masters, the year's last ATP Masters 1000 event. According to the Spaniard, the court speed is much slower compared to what it was last year. Based on the reigning World No. 1's take, several fans poked fun at the situation, with some bringing up Alexander Zverev's controversial claim of tournament directors favoring Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.Speaking to the media ahead of his 2025 Paris Masters campaign, Carlos Alcaraz said:&quot;It’s totally different from last year. It’s much slower, but I like it this way. We can see real tennis, with long rallies and not just serves and short points. For me, it’s a really good speed. I’ve always said that I prefer slower courts.&quot;Upon taking notice of Alcaraz's take on the court speed at this year's Paris Masters, some fans had a go at Alexander Zverev. The German recently stirred controversy by claiming that tournament directors are deliberately slowing down court speeds to increase the chances of Alcaraz facing Jannik Sinner in the final.&quot;Zverev reading this,&quot; one fan wrote, followed by a hilarious GIF of a struggling monkey in a hospital bed.&quot;Don't show this to Zverev,&quot; commented another.&quot;Zverev about to lose first round and blame Alcaraz,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;He is totally trolling here. He knows what Zverev said a couple weeks ago :) He did just fine at Cincy, USO, and Tokyo which were medium fast. Last year at Bercy he lost to Humbert in 3 sets who made the final in lightning quick conditions,&quot; one recalled.&quot;Stop slowing down the courts. Freaking Wimbledon is gonna be as slow as clay soon. Look at how fast the courts were pre 2002,&quot; added another.&quot;Seriously wtf is going on with this ridiculous tour?!!?? the 2 fasted courts on tour last year was Paris and Shanghai, and they drastically slowed down both courts??? what on earth is going on,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Carlos Alcaraz gunning for year's ninth title at Paris Masters 2025Carlos Alcaraz during a training session at the 2025 Paris Masters (Source: Getty)The 2025 Paris Masters offers a chance for Carlos Alcaraz to win his ninth title of the year. The Spaniard, in red-hot form, has so far won two Majors (French Open and US Open) and six ATP Tour-level events in 2025, making him the favorite on paper in Paris.The Spaniard also chose to arrive in Paris early without participating at either of the ongoing ATP 500 events in Vienna and Basel. Interestingly, in Vienna, Alcaraz's two fiercest rivals, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Alexander Zverev, are set to clash in the final.Zverev leads the head-to-head against Sinner 4-3, but the latter won two of their most recent encounters, with the first one being a semifinal showdown at last year's Cincinnati Open and the second being this year's Australian Open final.