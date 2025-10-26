  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Carlos Alcaraz
  • "Alexander Zverev about to lose 1R and blame Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans react to Spaniard's assessment of new courts at Paris Masters

"Alexander Zverev about to lose 1R and blame Carlos Alcaraz" - Fans react to Spaniard's assessment of new courts at Paris Masters

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:54 GMT
Alexander Zverev (left), Carlos Alcaraz (right), Sources: Getty
Alexander Zverev (left), Carlos Alcaraz (right), Sources: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently spoke up about the new courts in place at the Paris Masters, the year's last ATP Masters 1000 event. According to the Spaniard, the court speed is much slower compared to what it was last year. Based on the reigning World No. 1's take, several fans poked fun at the situation, with some bringing up Alexander Zverev's controversial claim of tournament directors favoring Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Ad

Speaking to the media ahead of his 2025 Paris Masters campaign, Carlos Alcaraz said:

"It’s totally different from last year. It’s much slower, but I like it this way. We can see real tennis, with long rallies and not just serves and short points. For me, it’s a really good speed. I’ve always said that I prefer slower courts."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Upon taking notice of Alcaraz's take on the court speed at this year's Paris Masters, some fans had a go at Alexander Zverev. The German recently stirred controversy by claiming that tournament directors are deliberately slowing down court speeds to increase the chances of Alcaraz facing Jannik Sinner in the final.

"Zverev reading this," one fan wrote, followed by a hilarious GIF of a struggling monkey in a hospital bed.
Ad
Ad
"Don't show this to Zverev," commented another.
"Zverev about to lose first round and blame Alcaraz," another fan chimed in.
"He is totally trolling here. He knows what Zverev said a couple weeks ago :) He did just fine at Cincy, USO, and Tokyo which were medium fast. Last year at Bercy he lost to Humbert in 3 sets who made the final in lightning quick conditions," one recalled.
Ad
"Stop slowing down the courts. Freaking Wimbledon is gonna be as slow as clay soon. Look at how fast the courts were pre 2002," added another.
"Seriously wtf is going on with this ridiculous tour?!!?? the 2 fasted courts on tour last year was Paris and Shanghai, and they drastically slowed down both courts??? what on earth is going on," weighed in yet another fan.
Ad

Carlos Alcaraz gunning for year's ninth title at Paris Masters 2025

Carlos Alcaraz during a training session at the 2025 Paris Masters (Source: Getty)
Carlos Alcaraz during a training session at the 2025 Paris Masters (Source: Getty)

The 2025 Paris Masters offers a chance for Carlos Alcaraz to win his ninth title of the year. The Spaniard, in red-hot form, has so far won two Majors (French Open and US Open) and six ATP Tour-level events in 2025, making him the favorite on paper in Paris.

Ad

The Spaniard also chose to arrive in Paris early without participating at either of the ongoing ATP 500 events in Vienna and Basel. Interestingly, in Vienna, Alcaraz's two fiercest rivals, World No. 2 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Alexander Zverev, are set to clash in the final.

Zverev leads the head-to-head against Sinner 4-3, but the latter won two of their most recent encounters, with the first one being a semifinal showdown at last year's Cincinnati Open and the second being this year's Australian Open final.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications