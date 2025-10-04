"Alexander Zverev is a loser"; "So desperate" - Fans blast German for alleging favoritism toward Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner at Shanghai Masters

Fans online reacted after Alexander Zverev called out Shanghai Masters organizers over slow court conditions after his Round of 64 win over Valentin Royer on Saturday. The German tennis player also accused the tournament directors of favoring Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner with similar surfaces.
Zverev's claim echoed Roger Federer's controversial remarks during the Laver Cup last month. The Swiss legend made a similar claim during his appearance on Andy Roddick's podcast, "Served". Federer said that tournament directors prefer Sinner and Alcaraz in the final to benefit the sport.
Speaking during his post-match on-court interview, Zverev cleared his frustration with the slow surface and also made a bold claim involving his on-court rivals.
"I hate when [court speeds are] the same," Zverev said. "And I know that the tournament directors are going in that direction because obviously they want Jannik and Carlos to do well every tournament. We always had different surfaces.
"You couldn't play the same tennis the same way on a grass court, hard court and a clay court. Nowadays, you can play almost the same way on every surface."
Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner was quick to respond to Alexander Zverev's claims about tournament directors favoring him and Carlos Alcaraz at the Shanghai Masters.
"I'm not making the courts" - Jannik Sinner addresses Alexander Zverev's claim
Jannik Sinner kicked off the campaign at the 2025 Shanghai Masters with an easy Round of 64 win over unseeded Daniel Altmaier. The Italian is looking to close the gap in ATP singles rankings after Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the tournament due to injury.
After his 6-3, 6-3 win over Altmair on Saturday, Sinner responded to Alexander Zverev's claim about courts in the post-match press conference. Playing down the German's remarks about slow surfaces, the former World No. 1 said he has played 'great tennis' on the faster courts as well.
"You know, me and Carlos, we don't make the courts," Sinner said (via ASAP Sports) "It's not our decision. We try to adapt ourself in every situation. I feel like still every week is a bit different.
"I've played some great tennis even when it was faster courts. But I'm not making the courts, you know, so I just try to adapt and play my best tennis I can, and that's it."
Sinner is the defending champion at the Shanghai Masters and is tipped favorite in the absence of Alcaraz. Novak Djokovic and Zverev will look to challenge the four-time Grand Slam winner to claim their maiden ATP 1000 title of the 2025 season.