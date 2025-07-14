Alexander Zverev to make major coaching change with Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni after Wimbledon heartbreak: Reports

Alexander Zverev is set to make a big move in his coaching team following his heartbreaking Wimbledon campaign. He’s expected to join forces with Toni Nadal, Rafael Nadal’s former coach and uncle, as he looks to reset for the upcoming North American hardcourt swing.

Zverev’s Wimbledon run came to a crashing halt before it could even gain momentum, as he suffered a shocking five-set defeat to Arthur Rinderknech in the very first round. After the loss, he revealed that he had been feeling very alone lately and, for the first time in his life, was considering seeking therapy.

The German then decided to withdraw from the Swiss Open Gstaad and is now planning to return at the Canadian Open on July 26. But even before his comeback, he's already made headlines.

According to Sky Sport, Alexander Zverev is set to team up with Toni Nadal as his new coach. A video has surfaced showing him training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, with Toni watching closely. The veteran coach famously guided his nephew to 16 Grand Slam titles.

If things go as planned, Zverev might even receive guidance from Rafael Nadal himself in the future. While he is currently coached by his father, it remains unclear whether he’ll continue with him as part of the team or replace him entirely.

Boris Becker advises Alexander Zverev to stop working with his father after French Open loss

Alexander Zverev pictured at the 2025 French Open | Image Source: Getty

Boris Becker has long been a vocal supporter of Alexander Zverev, often praising his talent while also not shying away from offering constructive criticism. Following Zverev’s quarterfinal loss at the French Open last month, Becker didn’t hold back and advised the German to consider parting ways with his father as coach, saying it might finally be time for a change in his team setup.

Becker said on Matchball Becker:

"What does Sascha want? Is he satisfied with being No. 2 in the world? Is he satisfied with an outstanding tennis career to date? Or is he saying that he wants to try again and turn everything upside down?"

"He is the one who decides. He is the chairman of the board, the CEO. He decides what Team Zverev will look like in the future. His father and brother did an excellent job, but it wasn't good enough for the final step," the six-time Major winner added.

Becker made those remarks during a discussion with Barbara Rittner, the current captain of Germany’s Fed Cup team. Interestingly, both shared similar views about the situation.

However, it didn’t go down well with Zverev. He later admitted he couldn’t quite understand why Becker and Rittner were suddenly so invested in his career decisions.

