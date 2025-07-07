Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni believes Novak Djokovic has a better chance of winning Wimbledon 2025 than Jannik Sinner: Here's why

Novak Djokovic recently got a vote of confidence from Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni. The Spaniard shared that he thought Djokovic was more likely to win the 2025 Wimbledon title than World No.1 Jannik Sinner.

The men's singles draw for the ongoing Wimbledon Championships features some of the best players in the world, including Djokovic, Sinner, and two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. While Alcaraz remains a strong favorite to lift the trophy for a third time in a row, Toni Nadal shared that if anyone except Alcaraz was to win the title, it would likely be Djokovic.

In a piece written for El Pais, Nadal stated the Serb would be hungry to win, writing,

"[Djokovic] carries a well-deserved reputation as a tireless fighter attached to his tall frame, something that should never be forgotten. And his 38 years of age, rather than indicating that he doesn’t have many opportunities left to increase his trophy cabinet, could become a real incentive for his feisty character.”

He went on to emphasise Djokovic's prowess and his chances of winning, adding,

“Although it’s clear that Novak is far from his best form these days, I think if he manages to progress through the rounds, he could be the second contender with the best chance of winning the title.”

On the other hand, Toni Nadal wrote that Jannik Sinner's recent defeat at the French Open could hamper him in his quest for a title at Wimbledon.

"As for the Italian player, it remains to be seen whether his painful defeat on June 8 in Paris can influence his upcoming challenges. It’s hard to believe that recent, bitter memory won’t return to Sinner’s mind, but we can never completely rule out, as is the case with great players, that he will bring out that best version of himself.”

Last month at the French Open, Sinner was on the verge of victory in the finals when Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to clinch a 4-6, 6(4)-7, 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2) victory.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner enter round of 16 at Wimbledon

Djokovic's third round match at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have led strong campaigns at Wimbledon so far. Djokovic began his time in England against Alexandre Muller, beating the Frenchman over the course of four sets. Up next, the Serb disposed of Dan Evans and Miomir Kecmanovic with ease. Djokovic will now run into Alex de Minaur for his round of 16 encounter.

On the other hand, Sinner has been absolutely clinical in his display at Wimbledon so far. The Italian began his campaign at the Grand Slam with a 6-4, 6-3, 6-0 win over compatriot Luca Nardi, before beating Alexander Vukic and Pedro Martinez with similarly dominant scorelines. For his round of 16 match, the World No.1 will take on Bulgaria’s Gregory Dimitrov.

