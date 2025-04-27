Alexander Zverev makes emotional plea after Madrid Open controversy

Alexander Zverev got emotional and made a heartfelt plea after a controversy at the 2025 Madrid Open shook both the tennis world and him. It happened during his third-round match against home favorite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, which he eventually won despite the hurdles, with a score of 2-6, 7-6(3), 7-6(0).
Zverev’s Madrid Open campaign began on a strong note with a win over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut before facing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. However, things got tense in their clash as he lost the first set and grew increasingly frustrated in the second, especially after a controversial Hawkeye line call that he decided to challenge.
The German approached chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani and repeatedly requested him to check the ball mark made by his opponent, which Hawkeye had called in, but he believed was out. However, Lahyani made it clear that he wasn’t allowed to come down from the chair to inspect it, as it would go against the rules, leaving the World No. 2 visibly disappointed.
During a post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev spoke in detail about the incident and made an emotional plea to the ATP, requesting not to be fined for it. He said:
"It will be interesting to see what happens now, what kind of fine they will give me, even if I'm right. I hope they don't fine me because obviously, in my opinion, I am completely right and should not be fined for this. This was not normal.”
He added:
“Usually, the system is very reliable. Usually, the system has been correct so far in my experience, but what happened today, I don't know.”
The 28-year-old even took a picture of the ball mark and later shared it on his Instagram Story.
Alexander Zverev receives support from his brother Mischa, Martina Navratilova & others amid Madrid Open controversy
Alexander Zverev isn’t alone in his fight against the electronic line call system at the Madrid Open, as he received support from his brother Mischa, along with Martina Navratilova, Boris Becker, and Donna Vekic after the controversy unfolded.
Mischa wrote on Instagram:
“Mark is posted..... system needs to be recalibrated..... and chair umpires should have the power to overrule... otherwise it's silly, terribly mistake.”
Meanwhile, Navratilova, Becker, and Vekic shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter), with Navratilova writing:
“It’s definitely out no matter which angle you look from. And there is no other mark- this particular setup needs to be improved… something is way off.”
Becker posted:
“Clearly OUT.”
Vekic joined in, tweeting:
“So crazy that umpires are not able to overrule this ! Insanity.”
Zverev is now set to face Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.