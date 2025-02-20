Alexander Zverev makes honest admission about challenging Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner for World No. 1 rank

Alexander Zverev admitted his goal to continue challenging Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for the World No. 1 spot. The German player admitted he still has areas to improve to bolster his challenge.

Speaking to reporters at the Rio Open, Zverev reasserted his goal to be World No. 1. He talked about having to challenge the current No. 1 Sinner and No. 3 Alcaraz for the top spot.

"I’m not number one in the world yet, but I want to be. My goal is to fight for the big titles and the top spot in the rankings with Alcaraz and Sinner. There are things they do better than me. I have to improve," Alexander Zverev said.

The German tennis star has never achieved the top ranking although he has spent several weeks as the World No. 2 since 2022. He has reached three Grand Slam finals, one each at the US Open, the French Open, and the Australian Open but failed to convert any.

Some of Zverev's biggest achievements include an Olympic gold medal in singles, won at the Tokyo Games, and two ATP Finals titles in 2018 and 2021.

Where are the ATP Top 3 Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz playing currently

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the French Open 2024 - Source: Getty

The ATP Top 3 are currently scattered across the globe, each navigating their own journey. Jannik Sinner is serving a three-month ban following last year’s failed doping tests, Alexander Zverev is competing in Rio de Janeiro, and Carlos Alcaraz is in action at the Qatar Open in Doha.

Sinner tested positive for an illegal substance called clostebol in March last year and the tests were kept private until August. He received a no-fault verdict from the ITIA but WADA appealed the verdict and sought a lengthy ban for the Italian. His case was set to be heard by the CAS in April but the World No. 1 and WADA settled for a three-month ban which will end on May 4, 2025.

Zverev, meanwhile, is competing at the Rio Open. He was ousted in the quarterfinal in Argentina and has yet again reached the same stage in Brazil. The top seed German will face Francisco Comesana in the quarterfinal at the Rio Open.

Lastly, Carlos Alcaraz, top seed at the Qatar Open has also reached the quarterfinal of the event. He defeated Marin Cilic and Luca Nardi to enter the last eight. The Spaniard is in great form as he comes off the back of a title in Rotterdam.

