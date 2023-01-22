"I was embarrassed of it, I was always trying to hide it" - Alexander Zverev opens up about emotional journey of playing tennis with Type-1 diabetes 

Alexander Zverev opened up about playing tennis with Type-1 diabetes in a heartwarming interview with tennis presenter James Bracey.

Bracey, whose 4-year-old daughter was also diagnosed with diabetes, thanked Zverev for opening up about his journey as a diabetic. The German revealed last year that he was suffering from Type-1 diabetes and was diagnosed at the age of three.

While discussing the impact the 25-year-old has had on diabetic people by revealing his diagnosis while being an athlete at the top of his game, he admitted that his parents were scared for him.

Following the stigma around the disease, Zverev discussed that there is no limit to what one can achieve with this illness. He said:

"You can have a normal life. You can become anything you want with this kind of illness."

The 2020 Olympic champion was once told that he would never become a professional athlete as tennis is an incredibly physical sport. Zverev, over the years, has fought against all odds. He stated:

"I want to play tennis and thats the only thing I really care about. "

Regarding the pessimistic approach of the doctors, he said:

"This is what really stuck into my mind and it made me quite upset as well to be honest because I dont think you should set any limits for kids as it's just not fair to them."

Opening up about his decision to go public with his diagnosis, the 2020 US Open finalist spoke about never checking his insulin in public or taking insulin shots during matches.

"I was embarrassed of it. I was always trying to hide it. I was never checking insulin levels in public or during matches. You would never see me doing a shot or anything like that. I was always going to the bathroom to do it which is not the right thing to do," he said.

"Yes I do have trauma from back in the day I think but you should never be embarassed of it," he added.

Although the illness has not stopped Alexander Zverev from competing at a high level, he admits that the effects of diabetes are definitely present in his game.

"When your sugar level is low you feel your head is spinnging and you're not feeling quite well. You see me taking gels. When the blood sugar is high you feel you are slow, your muscles are not working. You feel like you're just tired and kind of want to go to bed," he expressed.

Alexander Zverev Foundation working towards helping children with diabetes in developing countries

Alexander Zverev pictured in Riyadh ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup.

On 6 August last year, Alexander Zverev launched the Alexander Zverev Foundation, which came in the wake of his revelation about suffering from Type-1 diabetes.

The foundation aims to facilitate the availability of insulin and other life-saving medicines to children suffering from the disease in developing countries. It also aims to promote personal development, healthy lifestyles and athletic skills among children.

