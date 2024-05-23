Alexander Zverev was drawn against Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros and the pair will face off in the first round of the claycourt Grand Slam. Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg has opposed the participation of Zverev in the tournament in light of the domestic abuse charges against him.

The French Open draw took place on Thursday (May 23), and fourth seed Zverev was picked to play against unseeded Nadal in the first round in Paris.

Zverev is currently an accused in a domestic violence case. His ex-girlfriend Brenda Patea alleged that the German physically abused her in an incident that occurred in May 2020. In November 2023, Zverev was fined by a German court on account of the accusations.

However, Zverev denied the allegations and objected to the order. He is legally innocent until he is convicted in a ruling.

Rothenberg called the French Open draw a "nightmare" and claimed that Zverev should not be allowed to play tennis at the moment.

"Nightmare draw for #RolandGarros, putting beloved fourteen-time champ Nadal against #4 Zverev. As we said on yesterday’s episode of @NCR_Tennis, there are clear and compelling arguments that Zverev should not be playing tennis at all amid his ongoing criminal trial in Berlin," Rothenberg wrote on X

Rothenberg was interjected by another X account which claimed that Zverev "cannot be provisionally suspended based on allegations."

"It’s not only “allegations,” Zverev was handed a criminal penalty order for €450,000 by a Berlin court because they were convinced of his guilt. Zverev is appealing that finding, which is what his court dates are for now. Any normal job would sideline him pending a result," Rothenberg responded.

Patea is not the only ex-girlfriend who alleged physical abuse from Zverev. Another ex-girlfriend of Zverev, Olya Sharypova, also accused the German player of the same.

Although Sharypova did not press any charges, the ATP investigated the claims for a year but could not find enough evidence against the former US Open finalist.

Alexander Zverev's court dates for domestic abuse trial could clash with his participation in

French Open 2024

Alexander Zverev at the Italian Open 2024.

In an unprecedented situation for Alexander Zverev and the French Open, the German player may face a scenario where he is playing in Paris while his domestic abuse trial is being held in Berlin.

The first date for Zverev's hearing is on May 31. The World No. 4 will begin his French Open campaign on May 26 against Rafael Nadal. If Zverev wins his initial matches, there is a huge possibility that the unprecedented situation will become a reality.

After the first date, the court will sit on more dates in June and July which could also clash with Wimbledon. Although Zverev does not have to be physically present for the hearing, the situation may be received in bad light.

