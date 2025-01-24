Alexander Zverev reveals how Novak Djokovic's Australian Open withdrawal will affect him ahead of final against Jannik Sinner

Alexander Zverev was recently asked about the ins and outs of how his semifinal opponent Novak Djokovic's retirement could influence his Australian Open campaign. The German said in his response that while finishing the match would've been ideal for his prospects in the final, he was still content at having a shot at his first-ever Major title later this week in Melbourne.

Zverev achieved his career-best result at the Australian Open this fortnight. The World No. 2 made it to the last four at the tournament having dropped just two sets en route. The 27-year-old then went blow for blow with a physically compromised Novak Djokovic for one hour and 22 minutes in the opening set of their clash on Friday (January 24), eventually winning it 7-5.

Unfortunately, Novak Djokovic retired from the match during the changeover following the first set citing a right knee injury, sending his younger opponent to his third career Major final. The second seed will face defending champion Jannik Sinner for the title in Melbourne.

During his post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev fielded questions surrounding whether the 24-time Major winner throwing in the towel well ahead of their match would've been better for his "rhythm". In his response, the German stated that he had still played a high level of tennis despite Djokovic retiring midway through.

"I still think that I played a high-level set. I think we both did. So in that regard, I still played tennis, right? It's not like it was a withdrawal from the get-go, and I would have had, what, four days off," Alexander Zverev told the media in Melbourne on Friday. "That would have been maybe a bit too much because then you feel like you're starting a new tournament. You don't want this feeling before a final. You want to be in a match rhythm."

Alexander Zverev on Novak Djokovic's injury heartbreak: "It's nothing that I wish for but it happened"

Alexander Zverev in action at Australian Open 2025

During the press conference, Alexander Zverev also maintained that while he didn't "wish" for Novak Djokovic's knee injury to give him safe passage into the Australian Open final, he was still happy at having the opportunity to contest the title match.

"But, look, it is how it is. It's nothing that, of course, I wished for, but it happened. I'm obviously happy that I'm in a Grand Slam final again," Alexander Zverev said. "I'm obviously happy that I have another shot at winning a Grand Slam."

Zverev is likely in for a tough outing against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the summit clash in Melbourne on Sunday (January 26). The World No. 2 trails the defending champion by a margin of 2-4 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, making him the underdog in this match-up.

