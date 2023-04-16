Alexander Zverev's brother, Mischa Zverev, recently shared a statistic displaying an overwhelming support from fans for the German tennis player in his ongoing dispute with Daniil Medvedev.

During the third round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters, Zverev voiced his dissatisfaction with Medvedev's on-court conduct. The match was filled with a considerable amount of drama, largely due to the on-court antics of Daniil Medvedev.

The Russian gestured to the crowd at to maintain their silence and even went as far as removing the net post just as Alexander Zverev was about to serve for the match in the second set. Tensions were further heightened when Medvedev took an untimely bathroom break in the third set.

The German was irritated with the sequence of events during the match and vehemently criticized Medvedev by labeling him as “one of the most unfair players" during a post-match interview.

"He is one of the most unfair players in the world. I take fairplay and sportsmanship very seriously. He does not. He takes a toilet-break when it’s not possible anymore,” Zverev said.

The 25-year old's brother, Mischa took to social media to express his satisfaction with the support that Alexander Zverev received from fans, posting a poll conducted by Sky Sports Germany asking whether the World No. 16 was justified in his criticism of Medvedev. He was pleased to see that the majority of the fans were rallying behind his brother.

"Good to know what the fans think...." Mischa Zverev captioned his Instagram story.

How Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have fared this season

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev at the 2021 Laver Cup

Daniil Medvedev has had a remarkable 2023 season thus far, despite a rocky beginning. He experienced a setback when he was defeated in the third round of the Australian Open, causing him to drop out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings. However, he quickly bounced back and went on to win three consecutive titles in Rotterdam, Doha, and Dubai.

Following his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final, the World No. 5 made a resounding comeback by clinching the Miami Open title and triumphing over Jannik Sinner in the final.

However, his impressive streak came to an end in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday, April 14, when he was defeated 6-3, 6-4 by Danish tennis player Holger Rune.

Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev is still in the process of regaining his form after a devastating ankle injury he sustained during the 2022 French Open. The German has managed to win only 10 out of 20 matches this season, with his most notable achievement being his semifinal appearance at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships.

