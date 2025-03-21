Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia drops hints for her next holiday with 2-word message & gym mirror selfie from Miami Open

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, hinted at her next vacation destination by sharing a gym mirror selfie from the ongoing Miami Open. Zverev, who is the top seed, begins his campaign against the United Kingdom’s Jacob Fearnley.

Zverev is the current World No.2 but has been awarded the top seed at the Miami Open since Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1, was handed a three-month doping suspension. As such, this is a good opportunity for Alexander Zverev to win his first title this season after a topsy-turvy campaign over the last three months.

He began the year well by reaching the final of the Australian Open but has struggled for form since. Even though he had the slight advantage of being the top seed, he made early exits in his next two tournaments. Francisco Cerundolo beat him in the Argentina Open quarterfinals and he then lost to Francisco Comesana in the quarterfinals of the Rio Open.

More recently, he was handed a second-round defeat at the Indian Wells Masters by Tallon Griekspoor.

Zverev will be looking to bounce back at the Miami Open and has his girlfriend Thomalla by his side for extra motivation. The German recently shared a photo after an intense workout session and captioned it:

“Thailand preparations”

Screengrab of Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @sophiathomalla

Thomalla is a German actress and has acted in two German TV shows- Der Bergdoktor and Commisario Laurenti. Alexander Zverev and Thomalla have been in a relationship since 2021.

Alexander Zverev looks to bounce back at Miami Open

Alexander Zverev is ranked Number 2 among male tennis players. Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev has a chance to climb to the top spot in the rankings, since Sinner is suspended for three months. However, he is cognizant that he will need to play better tennis to get the job done. Speaking to the press after his early exit at the Indian Wells Masters, the German said the thought of capturing the World No.1 ranking troubled him initially.

“It was in the beginning. Now it's less, because I'm just playing terribly. So for me, I have to find my game before thinking about that, because to become World No. 1, you have to win tournaments. I'm not getting past the first, or second round at the moment. So I need to figure that out first.”

The 27-year-old, who is a three-time runner-up at Majors, continued:

“At the end of the day I'm just not playing good tennis at the moment, It's as simple as that. I'm not playing a level that I want to play, definitely not playing anywhere near what I played in Australia. I'm just disappointed with my game. That's the No. 1 thing for me,” further he added.

Zverev will hope to find his winning touch at the Miami Open. He will begin his campaign against Fearnley on Saturday, March 22.

