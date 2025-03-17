Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia enjoys scenic view at the beach as she unwinds ahead of Miami Open

Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, enjoyed a day out in the sun as she hit the beach ahead of next week’s Miami Open. Zverev will be among the favourites for the title at the hard-court tournament as the German bids for his first trophy of the season.

Zverev’s 2025 campaign got off to a superb start as he got past the likes of Tommy Paul and Nocak Djokovic to reach the final of the Australian Open. However, his wait for a maiden Grand Slam title continued as he was undone by Jannik Sinner.

Since then, Alexander Zverev’s season has taken a downward dip as he hasn’t been able to string wins together. Despite being the top seed, he lost to Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open and soon after, he was beaten by Francisco Comesana at the Rio Open quarterfinals.

The World No. 2 then had a chance to redeem himself at the Mexican Open, but his slump continued as he lost to Learner Tien in the Round of 16. He didn’t have any better luck at the Indian Wells Masters either, as he lost to Tallon Griekspoor in his opening contest.

He will aim to get back to winning ways at the Miami Open, which will be held in Florida. Zverev has been joined by his partner Thomalla, who recently shared a photo of her enjoying scenic views at the Miami beach on Instagram.

Screengrab of Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @sophiathomalla

Zverev has been in a relationship with Thomalla since 2021. She is an avid fitness enthusiast and a German actress who has played prominent roles in the German TV shows Der Bergdoktor and Commisario Laurenti.

Former pros concerned by Alexander Zverev’s slump in form

Alexander Zverev has struggled for form in 2025. Source: Getty

Addressing the media after his early exit from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Alexander Zverev stressed on how he was looking to regain his lost form. The German was honest in his admission that he was not able to go past the first couple of rounds in big tournaments this season.

"Now it's less, because I'm just playing terrible. I have to find my game before thinking about that, because to become world number one you have to win tournaments. I'm not past getting first, second round at the moment. So I need to figure that out first," he said.

Reacting to Zverev’s comments, former American pro Steve Johnson said the German should look ahead to the French Open and target to clinch his first Grand Slam.

"I don't know if we saw this coming. I'm pretty sure I stated after he lost the Australian Open that, you know, when he made those comments—he's like, "I'm just not good enough." He went on and on, saying like, you know, he's just not ready to win a Major. I said he would be fine...Indian Wells, Miami—he's going to win some of these tournaments, and all that matters is the next thing, the next Grand Slam in May, which is the French for him," he said on the Nothing Major podcast. (1:57 onwards)

Alexander Zverev will hope that the Miami Open helps him find his mojo as the German remains on the hunt for his first title of the season.

