Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla extends her stay in Indian Wells despite top seed's heartbreak, shares latest update

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, showed off her progress in the gym. She shared a picture from Indian Wells, where the German was playing. Zverev, ranked World No. 2, had signed up to play both singles and doubles at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Zverev, the top seed in the singles department, was handed a shock 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4) defeat in the second round by Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands. The German comfortably won the first set 6-4, and though he was broken early in the second, he broke back to lead 6-5 and had a chance to close out the contest.

Griekspoor pulled off a fine comeback to win the tie-breaker. Zverev saved five match points to force the final set, also to a tie-breaker. But Griekspoor emerged as the winner as he recorded the tournament’s biggest upset so far.

Alexander Zverev’s loss earned him an unwanted piece of history as he became the first top seed, since the Indian Wells Masters’ inauguration in 1976, to lose the opening round singles match after winning the first set.

Zverev’s girlfriend Thomalla had traveled, as she usually does, to accompany him at Indian Wells. She stayed back to support him after his shocking loss in the singles and recently shared a selfie from the gym after a workout session. Dressed in a black top and leggings, Thomalla showed off her tattooed arms in the picture.

Screengrab of Sophia Thomalla's Instagram story. Source: Instagam @SophiaThomalla

Zverev and Thomalla have been together since 2021. Thomalla is a German actress and has played key roles in two German TV shows - Der Bergdoktor and Commisario Laurenti.

Alexander Zverev endures slump after reaching 2025 Australian Open final

Alexander Zverev has endured a slump since reaching the Australian Open final. Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev got his 2025 season off to a brilliant start as he reached the final of the Australian Open. He beat the likes of Tommy Paul and then benefited from Novak Djokovic’s retirement mid-way through their semifinal contest to make it to the final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

Sinner was soon handed a three-month doping suspension, and it appeared to be the perfect opportunity for Zverev to up his game. However, the German has struggled for form in the four events he has competed in since the Melbourne Major.

He was defeated in the Argentina Open and Rio Open quarterfinals, losing both matches in three sets to Argentine opponents Francisco Cerundolo and Francisco Comesana, respectively.

He hoped to make his top-seed status count and was the favorite to win the title at the Mexican Open in late February. However, his poor form continued, losing to Learner Tien in the Round of 16.

Having made an opening-match exit in the men’s singles, Alexander Zverev tasted no success in the doubles department at the Indian Wells Masters as he and his partner Marcelo Melo lost in the first round.

