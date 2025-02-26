Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shares gym mirror selfie, flaunts progress after weeks of consistency

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla has regularly shared gym mirror selfies during the German's events in South America. Most recently, she shared one from Acapulco, Mexico, flaunting her progress.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, Thomalla shared a stunning mirror selfie from a gym in Acapulco showing off her progress. She captioned the image:

"A few weeks and creatin make a difference"

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @sophiathomalla

A few days ago, Thomalla shared images from her time in the gym in Argentina when Zverev was competing in Buenos Aires. In one image, she expressed her disbelief at coming to the gym, writing:

Ad

Trending

"I can't believe I actually made it to the gym." (translated from German)

Just a few days later when Zverev was competing in Brazil at the Rio Open, Thomalla shared another gym mirror selfie adding a location tag that read, "hell."

Unlike other top European and American ATP stars competing in hard-court events, Zverev played on South American clay. The World No. 2, however, has not been enjoying a great run of form as he has already faced two early defeats.

Ad

Alexander Zverev's performances at the Argentina Open, Rio Open, and Mexican Open

Alexander Zverev at the ATP 500 Rio Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Following his defeat in the final of the Australian Open to Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev changed surfaces early and began his clay court swing in South America. He participated in the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires and received a bye in the first round of the ATP 250 event.

Ad

In the second round, he got the better of Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-4. In his third-round match against Francisco Cerundolo, Zverev got agitated by the behavior of the home crowd. Losing his cool during the match, he told the crowd:

"Respect the players a little bit."

Zverev eventually lost the match 6-3, 2-6, 3-6. After the match, he told reporters:

"I loved Argentina. The only problem is that the crowd doesn’t know how to behave during a tennis match and that’s a bit sad since the organization is brilliant, the tournament is excellent, but the crowd makes it very difficult for you if you’re not Argentine."

Ad

In Brazil, a few days later, he defeated Yunchaokete Bu and Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals but fell to another Argentinian, Francisco Comesana.

Currently, the World No. 2 is competing in Acapulco at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel, a hard-court ATP 500 event. He defeated Matteo Arnaldi in the first round and is set to face Learner Tien next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback