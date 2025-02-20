Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shows off chic workout fit in latest mirror selfie from the gym

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla turned heads with her recent mirror selfie at the gym in her latest update. The couple has been dating each other since 2021.

Zverev is competing at the Rio Open, which commenced on Tuesday, February 18. He has reached the quarterfinals after defeating Alexander Shevchenko, 7-6(7), 7-6(8). He will next face Francisco Comesana on Saturday, February 22. While the German player is gearing up for his ongoing tournament, his girlfriend has been sharing updates from the gym.

Thomalla took to Instagram to share a gym mirror selfie, showcasing her stylish workout attire. She rocked a pink Adidas top with dark grey-colored shorts and paired the outfit with chic Adidas shoes. She amusingly addressed the gym as 'Hell' by adding a location pin named the same in her story.

Sophia Thomalla’s Instagram story (@sophiathomalla/IG)

Thomalla usually shares workout selfies on her Instagram stories. Recently, when the couple was in Argentina for the German's Argentina Open campaign, Thomalla shared a gym mirror selfie, where she was dressed in a chic outfit. Along with this, she also expressed disbelief that she was at the gym, as she wrote in the caption:

"I can't believe I actually made it to the gym."

Alexander Zverev and Sophia Thomalla started dating in 2021 after meeting through a mutual friend.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla opened up about her frustration due to his superstition

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, recently opened up about an unusual habit of the German player. Showcasing her frustration, she said that superstition is a sign of weakness and revealed that every time the player does his superstitious night routine, she feels like crying.

"Superstition is a sign of weakness. Because you cling to certain rituals just because you don't have faith in yourself," said Alexander Zverev's girlfriend (via The Sun).

"Every evening, before he goes to bed, he goes to the toilet three times, and then back to bed, back and forth like that. And then the chains are put in place. I get the urge to cry every night and think to myself: now just come to bed," she added.

Alexander Zverev started his 2025 season by competing at the Australian Open. He delivered notable performances, besting top-notch athletes like Pedro Martinez, Ugo Humber, Tommy Paul, and Novak Djokovic to reach the final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner.

