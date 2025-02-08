Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at disbelief over hitting gym in latest mirror selfie

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently shared a gym mirror selfie from Argentina where her boyfriend is set to make his debut in the ATP 250 event. Zverev will take to the courts next week for the first time since his Australian Open heartbreak.

Thomalla took to her Instagram Stories to share a gym mirror selfie dressed in a stylish workout outfit, sporting a white tank top paired with high-waisted black leggings. She captioned the post in German expressing her surprise at hitting the gym.

"I can't believe I actually made it to the gym," Thomalla's caption read. (translated from German)

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram @sophiathomalla

Thomalla is an accomplished model, actress, and television presenter. Born into a family of actors, she was exposed to the spotlight from an early age. The 35-year-old began her own journey in the industry at just 18.

Her career later expanded into modeling, where she made waves by ranking third on FHM’s "Sexiest Women" list and gracing the German edition of Playboy. Her social media presence is equally impressive, with over 1.4 million Instagram followers.

Zverev and Thomalla have been together since 2021 and the German actress is regularly spotted on the tour supporting her boyfriend. They were together at the Australian Open this year as well where Zverev faced a heartbreaking loss in the final against Jannik Sinner.

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla reveals how frustrated she gets due to his superstition

Alexander Zverev and girlfriend Sophia Thomalla - Source: Getty

Alexander Zverev’s longtime partner, Sophia Thomalla, has shed light on the world No. 2's unusual bedtime habits, admitting that his strict routine sometimes drives her to frustration.

"Superstition is a sign of weakness," Thomalla said in an interview with RTL. "Because you cling to certain rituals just because you don't have faith in yourself."

She went on to describe Zverev’s rigid nightly routine, confessing that it makes her want to cry.

"Every evening, before he goes to bed, he goes to the toilet three times, and then back to bed, back and forth like that," Thomalla shared. "And then the chains are put in place. I get the urge to cry every night and think to myself: now just come to bed."

Thomalla is currently in Argentina with Zverev who is set to make his debut at the Argentina Open. The German decided to participate in the event in South America while other European players opted to play in Rotterdam and American stars played in Dallas.

