Alexander Zverev becomes unwanted first in tennis records after shock loss at Indian Wells

Top seed and World No. 2 Alexander Zverev faced a shock exit from the 2025 BNP Paribas Open. The German player lost to Tallon Griekspoor, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (4).

This marked the first time in the event's history that a top seed had lost in the first round, despite winning the first set. Zverev was the top seed and had a 6-1 head-to-head record against his Dutch opponent coming into the match. The last top seed who lost in the first round at Indian Wells was Andre Agassi in 2000. The American lost to Hicham Arazi 3-6, 6-3, 3-6.

The match started on the expected lines. Zverev broke Griekspoor's serve in the fifth game of the first set and used that lead to win the first set 6-4. However, the Dutchman responded in the second set, breaking the top seed early and racing to a 4-1 lead.

Alexander Zverev then fought back in the set and equaled the score at 5-5. In the eleventh game, he once again broke his opponent's serve and had the opportunity to close out the match on his serve in the next game. However, he lost the second set in the tiebreaker.

In the final set, the duo traded early breaks but remained on serve till 5-5. This time, Griekspoor broke in the eleventh game and had the opportunity to serve out the match. The twelfth game of the final set was an epic one, as Zverev saved five match points and broke back to take it to a tiebreaker.

However, the Dutchman did not let the third set disappointment deter him and won the match in the tiebreaker, with the score being 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 (4) in his favor.

Alexander Zverev's poor run of form continues after Australian Open final

Alexander Zverev began the year on a tremendous note, reaching his third Major final at the Australian Open. Even though he lost against Jannik Sinner, it was expected that the German would have a good year and challenge for the No. 1 ranking. With Sinner being banned for three months, it provided Zverev with the opportunity to close the gap at the top.

However, since his heroics in Melbourne, Alexander Zverev's form has completely fallen off. Before Indian Wells, the German was the top seed in Buenos Aires, Rio, and in Acapulco but had early exits in those events. Talking after his match at Indian Wells, the German admitted that his level of tennis was poor and he pointed out that he had relaxed his practice routines post his run in Australia.

"At the end of the day I'm just not playing good tennis at the moment. It's as simple as that. It's just practice. I practice a lot. I played the Australian Open final and I started practicing less,” Zverev said (via atptour.com)

The World No. 2 is next expected to be in action at the Miami Open, which is scheduled from March 17.

