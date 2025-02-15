Why Jannik Sinner accepting 3-month ban in doping row now is the best case scenario for the World No. 1

ATP World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been banned from professional tennis after protracted negotiations with WADA. Sinner has agreed a three-month ban, starting February 9 and ending on May 4.

Ultimately WADA accepted Sinner's claim that he ingested the drug clostebol inadvertently and released a statement explaining their decision.

"Under the code and by virtue of Cas precedent, an athlete bears responsibility for the entourage's negligence. Based on the unique set of facts of this case, a three-month suspension is deemed to be an appropriate outcome," a statement on their website read.

One tennis journalist, Sasa Ozmo, tweeted to announce Sinner's ban and suggested that the result is a favorable one for the Italian ace:

"Jannik Sinner will miss the American hardcourt Masters and part of the claycourt season, but is eligible to play starting Rome, should be good for Roland Garros. One of the best possible outcomes for the Italian."

A three-month ban would appear to be a solid return from Sinner's lawyers. It means the three-time Major champion won't miss a single Grand Slam event. He will still be able to join the claycourt season with enough time to prepare for the French Open at the end of May, one of the two remaining Majors he's yet to win.

Sinner will forfeit some 1600 ranking points, which may affect his position at the top of the ATP list going into Roland Garros, but that's a small price to pay for his indiscretion.

Not everyone agrees with the verdict or the sanction, though, including one of Sinner's most ardent critics. Fellow professional Nick Kyrgios tweeted to complain about the outcome:

"So WADA come out and say it would be a 1-2 year ban. Obviously Sinner's team have done everything in their power to just go ahead and take a 3 month ban, no titles lost, no prize money lost. Guilty or not? Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist."

Kyrgios's somewhat overblown conclusion isn't shared by everyone, but the Australian claims in an accompanying post:

"I know a lot of players that are feeling the same way".

Kyrgios's viewpoint is a valid one but is skewed by the fact that the consequences of the ban for Jannik Sinner are minimal.

Despite heavy criticism from some quarters, Jannik Sinner's 3-month exclusion fits the crime

Some point to the longer bans imposed on Dan Evans (one year), Simona Halep (four years, reduced to nine months), and others, but fail to note that each case has to be considered on its merits.

The WADA panel clearly accepted Sinner's defense that clostebol entered his system by accident, through a spray administered by his physiotherapist during a massage.

Once the mistake was uncovered, Jannik Sinner immediately fired physio Giacomo Naldi and trainer Umberto Ferrara, who, he insisted, had supplied Naldi with the over-the-counter spray. Doubtless, Sinner's highly paid team of lawyers had something to do with the leniency of his punishment, but the Italian No. 1 can hardly be blamed for that.

