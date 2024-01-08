Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla cheers him on for leading Germany to United Cup 2024 victory

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently showed her support and admiration for her boyfriend as he led Germany to win the 2024 United Cup in a thrilling final against Poland.

Thomalla and Zverev are believed to have started dating in 2020. She is well-known in Germany for her roles in various TV shows and films, as well as her modeling and hosting gigs.

The United Cup is a global men’s and women’s tennis teams event that was held for the second time, from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Sydney and Perth, Australia. It offered both ATP and WTA ranking points to its players, as well as a prize money of A$15 million.

Germany, led by Zverev and Angelique Kerber, was placed in Group D, along with France and Italy. Team Germany defeated Team Italy (2-1), but lost to Team France (1-2) in their group ties. Germany failed to secure the first place in the group, but they still advanced to the quarterfinals because they had better sets and game margins.

In the quarterfinals, Team Germany faced off against Team Greece, headed by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari. Greece leads Group B, defeating Team Canada and Team Chile in their group matches.

Sakkari beat Kerber in straight sets in the first women’s singles, but Zverev bounced back by winning against Tsitsipas in a straight setter as well. The mixed doubles match, where Laura Siegemund and Zverev played against Sakkari and Petros Tsitsipas, determined the outcome of the tie. The Germans overpowered the Greeks and won in straight sets.

In the semifinals, Germany faced Australia, the host nation, and pulled off a stunning comeback to win 2-1. In the women's singles, Kerber defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets, however, Zverev lost to Alex de Minaur in the men's singles, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4. In the mixed doubles, Siegemund and Zverev defeated Storm Hunter and Matthew Ebden in three sets.

The final was held on January 7, at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney, between Germany and Poland. The Polish Team, led by Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, had defeated Spain, Brazil, China, and France en route to the final.

The final was a nail-biting affair, as Swiatek gave Poland an early lead by beating Kerber in straight sets. Zverev then leveled the tie by defeating Hurkacz in a three-set thriller. The title came down to the mixed doubles match, where Zverev and Siegemund prevailed over Swiatek and Hurkacz in three sets, ultimately clinching the title.

The World No. 7 shared his joy and gratitude on Instagram, where he posted several pictures of him posing with the United Cup trophy and his teammates.

"We did it! United Cup Champions!!!🎾🎾🏆🏆🥇🥇 Very proud of this team!❤️" Alexander Zverev wrote.

Thomalla commented under Zverev's post with a heart, clapping hands, fire, and trophy emojis.

"❤️🙌🔥🏆"

Sophia Thomalla on Instagram

"Alexander Zverev's an incredibly hard worker; That's his reputation" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev at the 2017 Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios recently commended Alexander Zverev for his strong work ethic and resilience. Currently sidelined due to various injuries, Kyrgios has had minimal on-court activity, with just one competitive match in the 2023 season, resulting in a loss to Yibing Wu at the Stuttgart Open.

As a panelist on the Tennis Channel's 2023 ATP Finals coverage, Kyrgios shared insights into his recovery process and expressed motivation to return to the court. Inspired by Alexander Zverev's comeback from a severe ankle injury at the 2022 French Open, Kyrgios praised the German's determination.

"Alexander Zverev’s an incredibly hard worker. That’s his reputation. He ticks all the boxes and, if someone like that can come back from an injury like that, I think that’s what I have to draw inspiration from for sure," Nick Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios recently announced his withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open for the second year in a row due to injury woes.