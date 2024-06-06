German model and compatriot Alexander Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla backed the 4th seed ahead of his encounter with Casper Ruud at the 2024 French Open. Zverev secured his place in the semifinals by defeating Australian 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

Despite de Minaur's strong efforts, particularly in the second set, Alexander Zverev prevailed 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4. Zverev has been in excellent form, riding an eleven-match winning streak since his Italian Open triumph. He will be eager to maintain his momentum and seek revenge against Casper Ruud, who beat him in the semis at last year's tournament.

Ahead of their clash, Thomalla shared her support for her boyfriend via an Instagram story. She shared an image of Zverev celebrating his quarterfinal victory edited to make a poster, voicing her pride as he advances to his fourth consecutive French Open semifinal.

"semifinals," Thomalla captioned her story, along with a hearts-eyes smiley.

Sophie Thomalla is a German actress, model and television presenter who initially met Zverev through a mutual friend. She has been dating the current World No. 4 since 2020.

"He's one of the best players on the surface" - Alexander Zverev on Casper Ruud ahead of their semifinal clash

Alexander Zverev is treading with caution against an opponent like Casper Ruud ahead of their 2024 French Open semifinal. He praised Ruud's performances, acknowledging him as one of the best players on clay in the press conference after his quarterfinal victory.

Zverev said he would need to play his best tennis to stand a chance against him.

"I mean, great player. Look, I think two final in a row, third semifinal in a row, that speaks for itself. He's one of the best players on the surface for sure. I think I have to play my best tennis to have a chance." Zverev said. [2:41]

Ruud advanced directly to the semifinals after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament due to a knee injury. It was later discovered that Djokovic had torn the meniscus in his right knee. The Serb revealed he had been dealing with knee issues for some time, and the injury was exacerbated after several slips during his match against Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday.

Both Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev have not won a Grand Slam so far, setting the stage for a likely blockbuster at Roland-Garros 2024. Their head-to-head record is evenly split at 2-2.