Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla recently hosted a Q&A session where she shared some funny and candid details about her love life.

The German actress and TV presenter, who has been linked to the World No. 6 since 2020, answered questions from her followers, including how she would compare tennis and soccer players’ wives and partners, and how she would describe Zverev in three words.

Zverev is coming off an early exit at the 2024 Acapulco Open, an ATP 500 tournament in Mexico. The German, who was the top seed and the 2021 champion, was upset in the first round by World No. 57 Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Altmaier went on to lose in the second round against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets.

In her Q&A session hosted on Thursday, February 29, one follower asked Thomalla how she would compare or describe tennis with soccer players' wives or partners. Thomalla, who previously dated Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, replied with a witty and sarcastic remark.

"Soccer women come in clutch to match, tennis women come in jute bag because they have to carry so much stuff 😂," Thomalla wrote.

Sophia Thomalla on Instagram

Another follower asked Thomalla to describe Zverev in three words, to which the 34-year-old gave a humorous and honest answer:

"Caring, Ambitious, Late."

Sophia Thomalla on Instagram

"We don't have a simple life together" - Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla shares insights into their relationship

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla at the Erste Bank Open

Alexander Zverev's girlfriend Sophia Thomalla opened up about the difficulties of their relationship due to their contrasting lifestyles and demanding careers in the documentary Zverev: Der Unvollendete.

Thomalla is a well-known personality in Germany, where she has appeared in several TV shows and movies. Zverev, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the world, has won 21 titles, including five Masters 1000 tournaments and the 2018 and 2021 ATP Finals.

"We don't have a simple life together," Thomalla said in the documentary on Alexander Zverev. " Alex [Alexander Zverev], with the incredible amount of sports he has and the continuity he has to go through again and again - and my life is anything but continuous. It's not 24/7 red roses now."

Thomalla also highlighted the positive sides of their relationship, complimenting Zverev for his constant support.

"I can talk to him about anything and he also has an ear for it," Thomalla added.